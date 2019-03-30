Champion's way to win again

RACE 1 (1,200M)

10 Loriz is the likely leader from gate 6 and he'll prove tough to beat. This isn't a strong Class 4.

11 Jimson The Dragon has race experience on his side. He's another who will relish the drop in distance.

8 Red Brick Fighter stuck on well in a recent trial to finish third and, if he translates that form to race day, he is in with a chance first-up.

12 Majestic Endeavour's form has been ordinary since his maiden win, but he's a factor with only 113lb (51.3kg) on his back.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

12 Little Fantasy's lone win came at Sha Tin over 1,600m. He dead-heated for third at Happy Valley over 1,800m in his most recent. Since then, the winner Dragon Warrior has come out and won again. This is winnable.

5 Royal Prerogative has probably found his level if he's ever going to win. The 1,600m trip suits also.

7 Amazing Gold's form has been poor since his only win, but this is a weak Class 5 and he's far from out of the picture.

3 Young Glory will be running on from the back. He'll need a hot pace but, if he gets it, he is capable making his presence felt.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

4 Everyone's Joy was hard ridden to win his most recent trial on the dirt at Sha Tin over 1,200m. He gets the blinkers for his debut assignment.

6 New Dynamic is the other debutant in the race. He finished seventh in a recent trial but his performance was more impressive than it reads on paper. He also gets the blinkers and is expected to cross and lead from gate 11.

7 Royal Mojito is winless from 22 starts. He'll settle on the speed and get his chance.

2 Bingo is the best of the rest.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

5 Golden Sixty quickened smartly when asked in a recent trial and, if he brings that attitude to his debut race, he is a leading contender.

2 Fabulous Eight was well beaten last start in a race won by the undefeated Full Of Beauty, after being engaged in a speed battle early and having no luck in the straight. He's capable of bouncing back to form.

3 Brave Baby won three starts ago over 1,200m at Sha Tin, before going on to finish unplaced on the dirt. He can bounce back on the turf.

1 Sonic Fighter gets a welcome class drop. He's one for the exotics.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

9 High Rev will relish the drop in distance to 1,800m. With Matthew Poon's claim, he gets an excellent chance to break through.

8 Full Of Chances was a set a task from the rear of the field at his most recent outing. He's fit and should appreciate stepping back to 1,800m from 2,000m.

6 Hay Run was a winner last-start after notching up six unplaced efforts. If he gets a fast tempo, he is a threat to run on.

2 Flash Famous is not without a chance. Strong booking of Zac Purton signals intent.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

5 Happy Alumni did his best to weave a passage but was cramped for room and blocked for a run on numerous occasions. The extra distance suits.

2 Perfect Pair fought gamely to win last start. He's capable of progressing through the grades and is nicely drawn in gate 1.

4 E Star was the winner of the same race which featured Happy Alumni (fifth). No knock on his ability, but the draw makes things difficult, especially in a race without speed.

13 My Winner is consistent and should be thereabouts.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

1 Champion's Way is three from three. He travelled three-wide throughout last start but still powered away to win by 21/4 lengths. The same again is expected.

11 Solar Wai Wai finished second to Champion's Way last start. Strong booking of Purton, but it's hard to see how he is going to turn the tables on his conqueror.

2 Fat Turtle was a debut winner at Happy Valley. He'll need to overcome the widest draw (14).

3 Breeders' Sky placed in his most recent trial effort. He was competitive in Australia and remains a big watch on debut for Richard Gibson.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

3 Xiang Yin rocketed home to finish third at Sha Tin behind Super Star and Invincible Missile. He has the scope to improve again and break through for a maiden win.

13 Chairman Lo finished runner-up on four occasions from six appearances. He's an honest type.

6 Jenerator stuck on well for fourth on debut behind Dan Control. This is a strong form race and the wide draw (14) hurts but he can't be discounted.

2 California Turbo finished second behind Dan Control. He's also drawn wide (13), but deserves respect.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

6 Lean Perfection is ready for 1,400m. Assuming he handles it, he may prove very tough to beat. Purton has ridden him to three of his four wins.

1 Encouraging leads. He ran his rivals into the ground at Sha Tin last start, winning by 21/2 lengths. He'll attempt the same again.

10 Tornado Twist did himself no favours last start. His tardiness out of the gates clearly cost him any chance of winning. There's potential he opens a short favourite again and, if so, could be worth risking.

11 King Opie has four wins next to his name this season. He's reached his mark, but is capable of another competitive run.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

5 Earth Trilogy was blocked for a run at crucial stages last start. The wide draw should see him get a clean run in the straight and, if so, prove tough to beat.

2 Not Usual Talent finished a narrow second last start, ahead of Earth Trilogy. Against him, however, is that Earth Trilogy was finishing off better, suggesting the tables will be turned tomorrow.

3 Unicron Jewellery was the winner of the same race. He's hard to fault, but his last-start win might have been his mark.

11 Witness Hunter finished fourth in the same race. He'll be thereabouts.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club