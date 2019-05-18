Champion's way for sixth win

RACE 1 (1,200M)

1 Liverbird Star recorded only one top-three finish last campaign, but a recent Conghua stint appears to have reinvigorated him. 7 Richcity Fortune is expected to lead. Alfred Chan's claim takes 10lb (4.54kg) off his back and he'll look the winner for the majority of the race. 11 Sunny Orient is winless from 31 attempts. He's been racing well and his last-start third holds him in good stead.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

7 Marvelous World has shown steady improvement and, with Zac Purton aboard, looks the one to beat. 1 Valiant Dream broke through last start over this course and distance. He's capable of making it back-to-back successes. 3 Casa Glory has impressed in a number of trials at Conghua and he appears forward enough to land a top-three finish on debut. 6 Kanbeki Molly is next best, following a debut fifth.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

3 Diamond Brilliant will relish the drop back to 1,200m and he's expected to settle on the speed under Purton. 6 Promise Kept's latest trial behind Refined Treasure suggested a return to fitness. If he's healthy, he could be value. 2 All You Need ran on for fourth last start over this course and trip. He's expected to run well again. 12 Royal Chocolate gets 10lb off and is expected to carry just 108lb. He's a lightweight chance.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

10 Mr Croissant steps up to Class 3 for the first time, which is tough. But he's shown plenty of potential, having won his last two starts. 6 Big Party is a two-time winner. However, since being found lame, he's appeared to struggle in both trials and races. He has the class, but there are queries around his fitness. 3 Key Witness is consistent. He'll make a late charge for the placings.

RACE 5 (1,800M)

12 Management Star narrowly missed over this distance at Happy Valley last start. He's found a suitable trip and should get his chance despite a wide draw. 14 Savvy Seven attempted to make all the running last start but failed. However, a run earlier when ridden patiently, he powered home to come within a neck of winning. 4 You Have My Word was a winner earlier this season over this course and distance. However, since then, he's mixed his form. 2 Ho Ho Feel made ground from last to grab fifth in his most recent. He's a 2,000m winner, so expect the 1,800m to pose no threat.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

7 Ka Ying Brilliance made all the running to record his first win last start. If he's held his form, he'll take some beating again. 1 Duke Wai was slow out of the gates last start but managed to surge up to finish second by a nose. He'll relish the step-up to 1,400m. 6 Calling The Shots scored his first top-three finish last start at his 10th outing in Hong Kong. He's open to further improvement. 4 Victory Power is next best.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

7 Everyone's Joy makes his Class 3 debut. This galloper oozes class and, if he finds his best, he'll take a power of beating. 2 Follow Me has missed the placings on only two occasions from seven outings. He returns from a three-month layoff at Conghua and caught the eye in his latest trial. 10 Beauty Energy steps up to Class 3 for the first time following a last-start win. He'll be thereabouts with only 116lb on his back. 3 Super Wise has been consistent and is capable of running into the placings.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

1 War Room covered ground last start but he managed to stick on gamely for second behind Everyone's Joy.With an easier run in transit, he's capable of finishing over the top of them. 6 Invincible Missile gets the blinkers first time. Following a debut win, he placed twice and has been competitive in all others. 3 Green Card scored impressively last start and, although he rises in the weights, he's capable of going back-to-back. 12 Chairman Lo has finished runner-up on four occasions. He's drawn a touch awkwardly but he certainly warrants respect on his consistency.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

5 Uncle Steve was luckless in the straight last start. He gets an excellent chance to atone for that performance stepping up to the mile. 4 Cordyceps has been a model of consistency (10: 2-3-3). He'll roll forward under Joao Moreira. 9 Ever Laugh is in his form and he remains in Class 3 following his last-start win. He's right up to this. 13 Beauty Day will push forward from gate 4 and make his own luck.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

2 Champion's Way is looking to record a sixth unbeaten win. He's risen from Class 4 and, although he steps up to the mile for the first time, he's given every indication that it will suit him. 6 Right Choice is a winner of five from seven who comes out of top-end Class 2 behind Ka Ying Star. He beat Time To Celebrate. He's the main danger. 13 Perfect Match was an excellent Class 3 winner over 1,400m last start and should handle the extra. 11 King Opie is a four-time winner from 12. He's next best.