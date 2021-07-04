Champ Pogacar grabs yellow jersey as Teuns wins 8th stage

LE GRAND-BORNAND • Defending champion Tadej Pogacar put the hammer down on the Tour de France yesterday as he claimed the overall leader's yellow jersey with a vintage ride on the eighth stage, a 150.8km Alpine trek from Oyonnax to Le Grand-Bornand.

The Slovenian attacked on the penultimate ascent of the day, the Col de Romme, to distance all his rivals in a long-range move reminiscent of racing in the 1980s, as an emotional Belgian Dylan Teuns won the day's laurels from the early breakaway.

"It's super amazing, until now I had a difficult year, aiming for some goals, but never came close so finally I can celebrate," said Teuns, as quoted by The Guardian.

"It was not easy, tactically, and in the beginning I had lot of stress, I mean stress like nervousness.

"In the top, I heard Pogacar was coming... I was thinking, okay, if I can make the top with one minute, it should be okay for the descent.

"It's just amazing to win in the Tour de France."

The 29-year-old added that the win was extra special to him and he wanted to dedicate it to his late grandfather.

"It was an honour to my granddad, who died just before the Tour, that's why I was pointing up," he said.

"We had the funeral a few days before I had to go to the Tour, so it was a bit emotional for me, this last 10 km. I hope he's proud of me."

Pogacar was fourth on the stage behind Spain's Ion Izagirre and Canadian Michael Woods, who were second and third respectively, 49 seconds off the pace. But he had an advantage of more than three minutes on all his rivals for the general classification.

Last year's runner-up Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Briton Geraint Thomas, the 2018 champion, were distanced early on. They have essentially no chance of a podium finish in Paris, having suffered crashes in the first days of racing.

Overall, Pogacar leads Belgian Wout van Aert by 1min 48sec and Kazakhstan's Alexey Lutsenko by 4:38.

REUTERS