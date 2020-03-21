Challenge for live content carriers

Football fans clamouring for the return of the likes of Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi "live" on their television screens will have to make do with Kosta Barbarouses for the time being, as local telcos continue to grapple with disrupted sports TV programming owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the unprecedented suspension of major football leagues and sports events worldwide, the only live football match this weekend is the Australian A-League derby between Barbarouses' Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers today.

Also shown live are Singapore Premier League (SPL) games when the action resumes from April 4.

There were no English Premier League (EPL) or Spanish La Liga football matches, National Basketball Association games, Formula One races, tennis or golf action on Singtel and StarHub last weekend. In their place were re-runs of earlier events.

With the paucity of options set to continue - the popular EPL, for example, will resume only on April 30 at the earliest - Singapore Management University Associate Professor of marketing Hannah H. Chang noted that broadcasters face an unprecedented challenge.

"Broadcasting sports events involves intellectual property and agreement between the sports team or league and the telco," said Prof Chang.

"The sports team or league typically owns the exclusive rights to any game or event they organise...

"This is true not only for live sports games but even for re-runs of classic ones. In other words, the telcos would need to hold individual conversations with the specific (content operators) to determine what's possible."

Both Singtel and StarHub have appeared to follow the lead of British counterparts like Sky Sports and BT Sport, who have indicated that they have no plans to refund customers despite the suspension of most of their live content.

In Singapore, subscribers pay $49.90 per month for Singtel Sports Plus and $29.90 monthly for StarHub's Sports Pass.

National Institute of Education physical education and sports science Assistant Professor Leng Ho Keat noted that live sports programming offers a unique experience that has few substitutes.

GOODWILL GESTURE If the telcos could offer some form of compensation, it would be appreciated by the consumer. PROF LENG HO KEAT, National Institute of Education physical education and sports science Assistant Professor, on the dearth of live sports events.

"This is the reason why fans are willing to pay a premium for it in the first place," he said. "Telcos will find that they may have to offer much more in terms of quantity to offset the perceived drop in the quality of entertainment."

Prof Leng added that the average Singapore consumer is "well aware" of the coronavirus pandemic's effect on the business environment, and is "mature" enough to accept that the situation is not the fault of the carriers.

"However, if the telcos could offer some form of compensation, it would be appreciated by the consumer."

National University of Singapore communications and new media senior lecturer Jinna Tay said a refund is not the only way to appease customers.

"A sense of goodwill would also be achieved if they offered a trade - for example, access to other paid channels - rather than just a flat refund," she suggested.

This appears to be what StarHub has done. Yesterday, it announced that it was providing enhanced entertainment options "which will come in especially handy for customers in temporary isolation".

This includes a free preview of a selection of 10 news, kids and entertainment channels on its StarHub Go video streaming app, which will be available for all StarHub customers till April 24.

The free preview includes Hub E City, BBC World News, Boomerang, Cartoon Network and Oh!K.

This will also be available for customers on StarHub's Fibre TV plans. It also said it has inked deals to refresh its video-on-demand offerings.

Dr Tay noted the current difficult situation alone is unlikely to shake consumer loyalty, but added: "Those who already have accumulation of issues or are unhappy with their price package or service may use this as a chance to opt out of pay TV from the accumulation of problems."

Sumardi Johari, a Singtel subscriber and Manchester United fan, was resigned to the situation.

The 48-year-old said: "It's a bit unusual to not be able to watch live football on weekend nights, but this is something all fans just have to get used to.

"I used to follow the S-League (predecessor of the SPL) closely in the early years (in the late 1990s) but then stopped because EPL was just much more exciting. Maybe I will catch a few games now and who knows? I might start watching more local matches from now on."