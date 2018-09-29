Centenary Diamond third-time lucky

Centenary Diamond stepped up on two improving runs to score easily at last night's Kranji meeting, which also provided a red-letter day for rookie rider Yusoff Fadzli, who rode his first winner.

The hot money was on Street Party, who kicked off at just $7 for a win for being the 51kg lightweight in the night's richest race - the $85,000 Restricted Maiden event over 1,600m, but Centenary Diamond, the second favourite at $17, gave more to score by 21/4 lengths despite carrying 57kg.

Jupiter Dragon came home well to beat Street Party, who raced a bit greenly, into third, a neck away.

Trained by Cliff Brown and ridden by Michael Rodd, the partnership that won last Sunday's $1 million Group 1 Raffles Cup with Debt Collector, Centenary Diamond sat in midfield with plenty in the tank.

Lady Counsel led and was joined by Giant Killing at the 1,100m mark. The pair led into the straight. Street Party loomed up menacingly but started to run about. Rodd peeled Centenary Diamond out and went after the leaders.

Centenary Diamond hit the front 350m out and and raced away under just hands-and-heels riding. The win was so easy that Rodd relaxed 50m from the winning post and had the luxury of taking a cheeky look behind. For sure, the victory suggested more wins to come.

The Rodd-Brown combination also took Race 4 with Cash Is King. Rodd also scored in Race 7 on the Stephen Gray-trained Our Pinnacle and his treble took him to 56 winners, just one behind Vlad Duric in the jockeys' table.

Just half an hour after Centenary Diamond's victory, Yusoff made it a night to remember by steering the J Saimee-trained Taro San to take the $45,000 Class 4 Non Premier event over the Polytrack 1,000m.

But, at the jump, backers of Taro San must have missed a heartbeat when the $$20 shot missed the kick. But Yusoff was as cool as a cucumber and slotted his mount inside for the shortest route home.

The Brown-trained and Rodd-ridden $10 favourite Lonhro Gold hit the front on straightening but was overtaken by Dash, who in turned was passed by Taro San. It was Yusoff's seventh Kranji ride.

Saimee said the horse had worked well and benefited from Yusoff's 4kg claim which took Taro San's weight down to 51.5kg.

"The kid did not panic and he got the last shot at them. The kid's very hard-working - always first to come to the stable and last to leave. I'm so happy for him," added the former multiple champion jockey.

Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 3 It's A Girl ($17-$8)

2nd 11 Piazza Del Campo ($16)

3rd 8 Angel Jolee ($33)

4th 15 Spanish Oasis

Forecast $35 PlaceForecast (3-11) $13, (3-8) $30, (8-11) $57

Tierce $593 Trio $128

Quartet No winner ($312 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratchings: 6 Ita, 14 Ruby Joy, 18 Boldness

RACE 2

1st 8 Studio Blues ($15-$8)

2nd 3 Oriental Tiger ($9)

3rd 14 The Carpenter ($11)

4th 12 Royal Applause

Forecast $19 PlaceForecast (3-8) $8, (8-14) $15, (3-14) $16

Tierce $95 Trio $77

Quartet No winner ($342 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Figaro, 2 Hall Of Fame

RACE 3

1st 2 National Park ($11-$6)

2nd 1 Madame Speaker ($6)

3rd 3 Falcon Rock ($7)

4th 4 The Highway Man

Forecast $4 PlaceForecast (1-2) $3, (2-3) $4, (1-3) $6

Tierce $34 Trio $9 Quartet $37

RACE 4

1st 4 Run To Denmark ($13-$6)

2nd 11 Open Fire ($10)

3rd 5 Finley Hill ($7)

4th 7 Guadalupo

Forecast $26 PlaceForecast (4-11) $10, (4-5) $4, (5-11) $9

Tierce $168 Trio $17

Quartet No winner ($346 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 7 The Cat ($259-$48)

2nd 9 Mahir ($19)

3rd 1 Border Control ($6)

4th 2 Leadman

Forecast $713 PlaceForecast (7-9) $137, (1-7) $40, (1-9) $17

Tierce No winner ($3,458 carried forward) Trio $437

Quartet No winner ($530 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 8 Saltire ($14-$7)

2nd 1 Princess Rebel ($6)

3rd 3 Via Seattle ($7)

4th 6 Oklahoma SkY

Forecast $5 PlaceForecast (1-8) $3, (3-8) $8, (1-3) $5

Tierce $50 Trio $9

Quartet $322

RACE 7

1st 9 It Is Written ($76-$17)

2nd 8 Querari Viking ($7)

3rd 7 Chatuchak ($8)

4th 1 Fire In The Belly

Forecast $69 PlaceForecast (8-9) $15, (7-9) $31, (7-8) $9

Tierce $1,538 Trio $93

Quartet No winner ($210 carried forward)

Scratching: 6 Mangrove

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.turfclub.com.sg for the results.