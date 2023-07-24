Celebrations on hold as Australia target Ashes Series win says captain Pat Cummins

MANCHESTER – Australia captain Pat Cummins, whose side retained the Ashes on a ran-hit Sunday without leaving the Old Trafford pavilion, insisted there will not be huge celebrations as they now focus on securing a first Series win in England since 2001.

Rain washed out the final day of the fourth Ashes Test, forcing a draw which ensured England, trailing 2-1 with one match to go, cannot win the Series and leaving Australia, as holders, guaranteed to return home with the Urn.

Despite the result, Cummins’ and his team’s work in England is not through yet.

“It feels a bit weird,” he said. “The rain might have helped us, but it was a great result.

“There won’t be huge celebrations. There may be a bit of a pat on the back for retaining (the Ashes), because there has been a lot of work going into this situation, where a draw does get us to retain.

“It’s good that we have retained but we know we have a fair bit of work to do for next week. It’s a pretty similar group to 2019 when we retained and we came away feeling OK but it felt a bit like we had missed what we came over to achieve (a Series win).”

The draw was agonising for England, who seemed to be on course to storm back from 2-0 down in the Series to level things up at Old Trafford after posting a first innings total of 592 – their highest innings total on home soil since 1985.

But rain deprived them of most of Saturday’s action, as they looked to skittle the tourists out in their second innings, before Sunday’s washout.

England captain Ben Stokes did not feel there needed to be a rule change to accommodate such eventualities, amid calls for a reserve day to be made available if days are lost to rain as has been introduced for the World Test Championship final.

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald, meanwhile, dismissed prospects of Cummins stepping down as Test captain after the ongoing Ashes series following the team’s struggles against England in the drawn fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Cummins endured his most difficult moment since taking over the leadership role in October as England pressed for a Series-levelling victory

Cummins, both as Australia’s leader and pace spearhead, looked helpless against the swashbuckling batting of Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow, while the short-pitched bowling ploy he employed came a cropper against England’s aggressive “Bazball” approach.

Former Victoria captain Darren Berry criticised Australia’s approach and predicted Cummins, who bled 5.6 an over in the match, would step down after the final Test at The Oval beginning on Thursday.

McDonald termed Berry’s comments “most interesting”.