Celavi gets the vote

Champion trainer Michael Clements appears to have a stranglehold in today's $70,000 Class 3 race over the Polytrack 1,200m with three strong runners - Celavi, Paletas and Tuesday.

So which one has the best chance?

Celavi, a three-time winner from seven starts, is getting back to a Class 3 race after her unplaced outing in the Group 1 Lion City Cup over 1,200m on turf.

Paletas completed a hat-trick last start with a storming run in the Class 3 race over the 1,200m on turf in a fast 1min 09.36sec. His three other wins were on the Polytrack.

Tuesday is honest, with three wins and two seconds from seven starts, all on the Poly.

Asked about his trio, Clements said: "I don't like to split them. But, if I really have to, I would say Celavi. She's in really good form at the moment. On her day, she's hard to beat, especially back on Polytrack.

"At her races on turf recently, she had not performed well, like at her last start in the Lion City Cup. She's better suited to racing on Polytrack."