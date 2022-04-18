Celavi back to her best

Polytrack specialist Celavi showed she may well be bomb-proof in 1,200m all-weather contests, after she made it three wins in as many starts in such events yesterday.

The slashing win in the $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race was incidentally the Fighting Sun five-year-old's first success since her feature breakthrough in the Group 3 Merlion Trophy in November.

It also paved the way to a late flourish from Michael Clements to grab a training treble in the last three races of the 12-race programme, with Spirit Of Big Bang and Kassab the other two winners.

The big haul also sees the 2020 Singapore champion trainer reclaim the lead on 19 winners on a better countback for seconds than Tim Fitzsimmons.

Spirit Of Big Bang ($80) sprang a delightful surprise no doubt, and Kassab ($15) was given a peach of a ride by Jerlyn Seow in the last race.

But Celavi ($12) was clearly Clements' highlight, especially after she had fluffed her lines recently. Tardy getaways and the turf were among the main reasons put forward for the defeats, but there was no chink in her armour this time.

With regular partner Louis-Philippe Beuzelin up, the speedy mare jumped cleanly, tracked up the two predicted leaders Fame Star (Seow) and Entertainer (Simon Kok).

On the Polytrack, she grows another leg and was just unstoppable once she bulldozed her way to the front at the 300m.

Even her last-start conqueror Sacred Gift (Iskandar Rosman) had to bow to the real queen, despite a gallant effort to whittle down the margin to 1/2-length.

Gold Star (A'Isisuhairi Kasim) came from last to deny Sacred Gift the runner-up spot by a short head. The winning time was 1min 11.74sec for the Polytrack 1,200m.

"Everything went well. Louis didn't panic when they sat behind the leaders," said Clements.

"We knew Fame Star would probably lead, but Celavi was full of running and was strong to the line."