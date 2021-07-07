Cavendish humbled as he closes in on Merckx's record

VALENCE (France) • Mark Cavendish yesterday won his third stage at this year's Tour de France to move within one of Belgian Eddy Merckx's all-time record of 34 wins at the world's greatest cycling race.

At the end of stage 10 - a flat run from Albertville to Valence - the Briton edged out Belgium's Jasper Philipsen in a bunch sprint to the line to also keep a firm grip on the sprint points green jersey.

Cavendish's Deceuninck-Quick Step team produced a brutal acceleration to split the peloton as crosswinds blew on the road, leaving several riders trapped behind, although the main overall contenders were on the right end of the split.

The 36-year-old, back on the Tour for the first time since 2018, stayed in teammate Michael Morkov's wheel until 250 metres from the line and none of his rivals could match his burst of speed.

The silver medallist in the omnium event at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games also extended his lead in the points classification, which he won in 2011. He is on 218 points, 59 ahead of second-placed Australian Michael Matthews.

"It was an old school, textbook lead-out. We got the lads on the front and got them to go as fast as possible to make sure no one could come past," he said.

"I'm humbled again. I've got the Tour of Flanders champion Kasper Asgreen, Michael Morkov, who is going for the (Tokyo) Olympics, Julian Alaphilippe, Omloop winner Davide Ballerini leaving everything on the road for me.

"I didn't really do anything until the last 150 metres because of my team. I don't go for the green jersey - I go for stage wins and then if I get the green jersey then great.

"I understand Matthews and Sonny Colbrelli doing that to get points at the intermediate sprint but it feels like they burnt their matches and they didn't have many teammates at the end."

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar retained the overall leader's yellow jersey as he stayed safe in the leading peloton in a finale in the Rhone Valley.

The Slovenian holds a commanding 2min 1sec lead over Australia's Ben O'Connor, who is in second, with third-placed Rigoberto Uran of Colombia 5min 18sec behind.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS