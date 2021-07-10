Cavendish gets 34th stage win to tie mark

CARCASSONNE • Mark Cavendish equalled Belgian great Eddy Merckx's all-time record of 34 stage wins on the Tour de France when he sprinted to victory in the 13th stage yesterday, a 219.9km ride from Nimes to Carcassonne.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step British rider has now won four stages on this year's Tour, 13 years after claiming his first.

He finished ahead of his lead-out man Michael Morkov of Denmark, with Belgian Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) coming home third. Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

On equalling Merckx's 46-year record, Cavendish said: "I haven't realised. It is just like my first one. It was what I dreamt of as a kid and it is what I dream of now. I have worked so hard for it.

"For a lot of the day it didn't feel like it was going to happen. I was so on the limit. I was lucky I had Morkov there. The roads with 4-5km to go were so slippery."

Cavendish's win was all the more remarkable considering his career looked compromised in December, without a team and without a Tour win in five years, he was struggling to put a long bout of the tiring Epstein-Barr virus behind him.

The 36-year-old has steadfastly refused to hype the record due to his reverence for the great Merckx, who also won the Tour five times.

Known as the "Manx Missile", the Isle of Man rider made it across the line yesterday just a few centimetres ahead his two sprint rivals to celebrate wildly with his team.

"We've seen such a growth, especially in the UK, of cycling since I've started racing here at the Tour de France," added Cavendish.

"If any one of my wins can inspire the kids to ride the Tour de France or the Tour de France Femmes from next year when they grow up, that's what means the most to me."

Simon Yates of BikeExchange pulled out of the Tour after a nasty mass fall caused by gravel brought around 30 riders down some 60km away from the finish line.

Lotto's German rider Roger Kluger was so badly grazed that he also had to pull out.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE