Australian Cate Campbell, 27, has five Olympic medals, including golds in the women's 4x100m freestyle relays in 2012 and 2016.

Q: The greatest non-swimming athlete in the world?

A: Roger Federer.

Q: The greatest challenge you've had to master?

A: I ran 10km. I did a 10km fun run last year. It was really tough and I've just signed up to do another one this year.

Q: Your greatest superstition?

A: I always have to stand on the right side of the block before I get up on the block.

Q: The hardest stroke to master in swimming?

A: Butterfly. No one wants to do more than 50 metres of it.

Q: What do you tell yourself on the starting blocks?

A: You've done the work. Trust yourself. Be brave.