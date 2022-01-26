Catch up or miss out

Last year, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) introduced a new $30 million fund to drive commercial adoption of 5G solutions. This was in addition to earlier efforts to trial 5G use cases, which covered areas like cloud gaming.

This support is welcomed by the industry, especially with the advent of 5G technologies, which are set to change gaming in ways such as creating more innovative mobile gaming products and immersive game experiences.

MyRepublic Singapore managing director Lawrence Chan said: "You'll start seeing new capabilities over time that are introduced in games, especially in the augmented reality area.

"The biggest benefit of 5G is to the augmented reality gaming space because it's much faster latency-wise. Even from a speed and bandwidth size, it's going to be a lot larger, introducing new forms of immersive augmented reality experiences."

INTO THE METAVERSE

While many industries were brought to a standstill by the pandemic, the growth of e-sports was accelerated, with Chan estimating that the industry was brought forward by about five years.

According to a report by market research firm Newzoo, global e-sports revenues were expected to grow to US$1.08 billion last year, a year-on-year growth of 14.5 per cent, up from US$947.1 million in 2020.

With many things shifting online during the pandemic, interest in the metaverse - shared virtual world environments which people can access via the Internet - and related elements such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have grown.

The metaverse has quickly become a buzzword in technology, fuelled by events such as the rebranding of Facebook to Meta last year, a move reflecting its chief executive Mark Zuckerberg's belief that the metaverse is the future of the Internet and the company.

An analysis by Bloomberg Intelligence's analysts Matthew Kanterman and Nathan Naidu showed that the global metaverse revenue opportunity could be nearly US$800 billion, with the primary market for online game makers and gaming hardware possibly exceeding US$400 billion by 2024.

Many feel that Singapore can capitalise on this to grow the country's already burgeoning e-sports scene.

The Gym Esportscentre creative director Lysander Lim said: "Like it or not, this will be established in five to 10 years and if our infrastructure is not ready by then, we are going to fall very far behind so this is our last chance to jump on a train. We've already missed a lot of key points - e-sports started over 10 years ago, Singapore has never really adopted it properly.

"We have done it halfheartedly, we are still very far behind our neighbours, so this is a good chance to leapfrog during Covid. If we are ready by then, we can skyrocket, otherwise we'll miss out again on a huge industry."

BUILDING A GAMING CULTURE

While progress has been made in the local scene, there is some way to go before Singapore catches up with global e-sports powerhouses such as the United States and South Korea.

These countries have an ingrained culture of gaming - in South Korea, youths spend hours at PC Bangs, gaming cafes where patrons can pay an hourly rate to use facilities - which many feel is still lacking in Singapore.

Lim said: "For now, it's a gig economy, but in more developed e-sports regions like Europe, America, Korea and China, they have established the proper jobs like the ones you have in entertainment media industries out there. Here, we have a few but not as many, so it's a better part-time gig."

He pointed to the success of e-sports organisations in countries that had more developed industries, such as American e-sports company 100 Thieves, which raised US$60 million in Series C funding last month, placing its valuation at US$460 million.

Even regionally, there are firms such as e-sports and entertainment agency Tier One, which manages Blacklist International, who won the US$800,000 MLBB M3 World Championship in Singapore last month.

Having household names like Dota 2's Daryl "iceiceice" Koh, whose total earnings from tournaments exceed $1 million, is crucial to building a culture of gaming here, but Lim and Tay Hui Chun "Merody", captain of Singapore's women's Dota 2 team who won the GEG, believe there need to be more of such figures.

Tay, a data engineer, also feels that there is still not enough support for players to make a career out of e-sports here.

She said: "It boils down to what emphasis Singapore has for e-sports. For me, there's no clear goal as to what Singapore has in mind for e-sports, but I do know the authorities are taking steps to embrace e-sports like having international e-sports events hosted in Singapore.

"It's not just the Government itself, but also the companies themselves. Will the gaming companies be willing to host their events in Singapore? It's a combined effort."

While acknowledging that there is still some way to go before Singapore becomes "gaming's global hub", Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Trade and Industry Alvin Tan reiterated the Government's intention to work closely with the industry to bring the Republic closer to that goal.

Speaking at e-sports convention GEFcon last month, he said: "We know that our work is maybe 1 per cent done - Singapore wants to be bold, wants to be Singapore unlimited.

"It means that there are a lot more ways to go, a lot we know and we don't know, but our main topic here is Singapore, gaming's global hub.

"I don't think we're there yet, but we want to get there. The Government can only do that much - we can crowd some of the funding, create the infrastructure, provide the different support, but there is plenty that we don't know, plenty that we can do better to build the industry and I just ask the industry players to give us ideas and we will be open to it."

EDUCATION AND CREATING PATHWAYS

Many believe that it is crucial to equip people with the relevant knowledge to build the current ecosystem through means such as educating people about career paths in e-sports and introducing more courses at educational institutions.

Republic Polytechnic now has a specialised diploma in e-sports business and production, which focuses on the areas of athlete management and coaching, marketing, event organisation, and production.

Local e-sports talent agency Emerge Esports, which was launched in 2020, is focused on tapping this growing industry and creating opportunities for talent to pursue their passion for gaming.

The firm does so by looking for different avenues for its talent and team to make a living out of gaming. For instance, it encourages its professional gamers to also try streaming, which can be a decent source of income.

Planning for life after retiring from their playing careers is also something that Emerge helps its athletes with.

Emerge chief executive and co-founder Roy Kek said: "Although e-sports is a relatively new industry, the recent growth has opened up countless job opportunities beyond being a gamer.

"Ex-players could leverage on their experience and know-how to evolve into a team coach, e-sports analyst, event or project manager and more. With the right attitude and passion, I am confident that these athletes would be an asset to an e-sports organisation."

The Gym is also focused on improving things at the grassroots level. Last month, it signed a three-year memorandum of understanding with NTUC Club to introduce national-level tournaments, masterclasses and industry workshops to grow the e-sports community.

As part of this collaboration, up to 100 hybrid and virtual e-sports events will be planned over the next three years.

The Gym's founder and chief executive Neo Yong Aik said: "We also realised that community e-sports was lacking. We saw that before we started The Gym, there were companies who start (with a) top-down approach, but that's not what we wanted.

"Our vision was very clear: Community e-sports where we build from the bottom up. We want to make sure our community - our gamers and talent - has enough support before we start thinking about supporting the other stuff."