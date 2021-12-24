Catch badminton world champ Loh Kean Yew, S'pore athletes in Dec 26 bus parade

SINGAPORE - To cap off a stellar year for Singapore sport, local sports fans can celebrate with newly crowned badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew and three other Singaporean athletes in a bus parade on Sunday (Dec 26).

Swimming's two-time Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Yip Pin Xiu, pool pro Aloysius Yapp - who reached the summit of the world rankings in October - and bowler Shayna Ng will join Loh in the parade through the city centre.

The four athletes will be on open-top buses, passing by several locations in the city between 1pm and 3pm on Boxing Day, said Sport Singapore in a statement on Friday.

The statement added: "2021 has been a challenging year for many athletes as they train and compete amid the Covid-19 landscape. With 2021 coming to an end, it would be an opportune time to celebrate Team Singapore athletes' successes with fellow Singaporeans.

"In view of the Covid-19 situation, specific locations and route details will not be shared prior to the parade to avoid congregation. There will also be no pit stops in between."

The parade is organised in recognition of the athletes' achievements by the Singapore Sport Institute, in collaboration with Cuesports Singapore, Singapore Badminton Association, Singapore Bowling Federation and Singapore Disability Sports Council.

The four athletes have contributed to a spectacular year for Singapore as the Republic continues to notch achievements on the international stage.

Yip, 29, retained her S2 50m and 100m backstroke titles at the Aug 24-Sept 5 Tokyo Paralympics, while Yapp, 25, rose to world No. 1 in the World Pool-Billiard Association rankings in October.

Bowler Ng, 32, made history by becoming the first Singaporean to win the International Bowling Federation Super World Championships women's singles title, beating teammate Cherie Tan in the final.

Just last week, Loh, 24, gave himself and fans a stellar end to the year when he beat India's Kidambi Srikanth to win badminton's World Championships singles title, another first for the Republic.