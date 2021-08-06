Carrington is top NZ Olympian after sixth medal

TOKYO • Lisa Carrington became New Zealand's most successful Olympian yesterday by winning gold in the women's kayak single 500m event at Sea Forest Waterway to take her overall Games-medal tally to six, including a solitary bronze from 2016.

The 32-year-old won her third successive Games gold in the kayak single 200m on Tuesday before partnering Caitlin Regal to take the kayak double 500m title.

Facing steady headwind amid hot and humid conditions, the world champion crossed the finish line in 1min 51.216sec to edge out Hungary's Tamara Csipes (1:51.855), who bagged silver while Denmark's Emma Jorgensen (1:52.773) was third.

Victory meant Carrington went past fellow kayakers Ian Ferguson and Paul MacDonald and equestrian athlete Mark Todd, who all have five Olympic medals for New Zealand.

"It's really special. It's something I never thought I'd be able to do. It's amazing. When you set out to do something, it's such a huge task," Carrington said.

"It's super scary to think it's possible, so I did the best I could, trained incredibly hard, worked hard. It's just amazing to be able to pull it off."

Her gold-medal tally now stands at five, one more than Ferguson, and she can still add to her haul in the kayak four 500m event tomorrow and become the first athlete to claim four canoe sprint medals at a single Games.

In the men's kayak single 200m, Hungary's Sandor Totka won the gold medal in 35.035sec, ahead of Italy's Manfredi Rizza (35.080). Liam Heath, Britain's champion in Rio, took bronze in 35.202.

"It was pretty hard. I tried to avoid social media and focus on myself... but everything pays off and I'm so happy I'm the fastest man on water," Totka said.

American world champion Nevin Harrison, 19, was overcome with emotion after she became the first winner of the women's canoe single 200m, which made its debut at the Games. Her time of 45.932 edged out Canadian Laurence Vincent-Lapointe (46.786) and Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan (47.034).

"I'm definitely still in a dream. This is crazy, I'm speechless," Harrison said. "It's the perfect thing I could have asked for."

Australia's Jean van der Westhuyzen and Thomas Green claimed gold in the men's kayak double 1,000m final in 3:15.280, ahead of world champions Max Hoff and Jacob Schopf (3:15.584) of Germany. Czechs Josef Dostal and Radek Slouf (3:16.106) took bronze.

