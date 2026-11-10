Carrick set to be sacked by Man United: Reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick is a figure of concentration during his side’s 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on Nov 8.

LONDON – Michael Carrick is set to be sacked by Manchester United after his side’s dismal start to the season, according to reports on Nov 10.

United’s hierarchy have been conducting an internal review of the club’s miserable form.

The Red Devils are in the midst of their worst opening to a campaign in 40 years, leaving them languishing in the Premier League’s relegation zone after an eight-match winless run.

It is believed Carrick’s future will be decided at a meeting attended by influential shareholder Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox in Monaco on Nov 11.

Although it is said that no final decision has been made, Berrada and Wilcox are reportedly leaning towards dismissing Carrick.

Ratcliffe and United owners the Glazer family would then decide whether to act on that recommendation, with an announcement potentially coming on Nov 12.

Carrick was seen arriving at United’s Carrington training base on Nov 10, but it appears to be only a matter of time before his turbulent reign comes to an end.

The 45-year-old had been granted a stay of execution after he was widely expected to be axed in late October following a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth.

United’s surprise decision to let Carrick limp on failed to produce a significant improvement in performances, particularly defensively.

They were beaten 2-0 at Chelsea, then scrambled a last-gasp 3-2 win against Roma in the Champions League after falling two goals down.

It looked certain that he would be on the way out when his team twice trailed by two goals against Aston Villa on Nov 8.

When United scored twice in stoppage-time to rescue an improbable 4-4 draw, it was interpreted as a positive sign for Carrick as the players were still fighting for him.

But United’s powerbrokers look set to make yet another managerial change in a bid to avoid being dragged into an embarrassing relegation battle.

United States coach Mauricio Pochettino, former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, ex-Chelsea chief Antonio Conte and former Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann have all been linked with the United job.

Steep decline

United have the rest of the two-week international break to resolve their managerial situation before returning to action at bitter rivals Liverpool on Nov 22.

Carrick has presided over United’s slide to 18th place – their lowest position 10 games into a top-flight season since 1986-87 when they were 20th.

He was hired on a permanent basis in the close season after leading United to a third-place finish in the Premier League during his spell as interim boss.

Carrick had won plaudits for steadying the ship after Ruben Amorim’s volatile reign ended in the sack in January.

But, hampered by the club’s underwhelming recruitment in the transfer window, his team have endured a steep decline this term.

United, who have not won the title since Alex Ferguson’s final season as boss in 2012-13, only signed midfield trio Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos in the summer transfer window despite the glaring need for reinforcements in both defence and attack.

Carrick struggled to maintain discipline among his squad, dropping captain Bruno Fernandes after he criticised his manager’s tactics during a 4-1 thrashing at Champions League debutants Como.

He also axed Lisandro Martinez after the United defender criticised the club’s hierarchy for their lack of top-quality signings.

United fans have remained largely supportive of Carrick, focusing their anger on the Glazer family, Ratcliffe and the under-achieving players. AFP