Caroline Wozniacki's US Open return continues with Petra Kvitova upset

NEW YORK – Caroline Wozniacki’s fairytale return to Grand Slam tennis carried her into the third round of the US Open on Wednesday, as the former world No. 1 upset 11th seed Petra Kvitova in straight sets.

The Dane, who returned to tennis only in August after retiring following the Australian Open in 2020 to start a family, booked her place in the last 32 with a 7-5, 7-6 (7-5) victory over her Czech opponent.

“Being out here in Arthur Ashe Stadium night session playing in front of a packed crowd, I mean, this couldn’t be better,” an elated Wozniacki said after her win.

“It’s a dream come true. If you’d asked me three years ago I’d have said, ‘I’ll never be back here playing on this court’. But to be back and to beat to the world No. 11 feels very, very special.

“It really means so much to me. I love New York. I love this court. I love everything about the city and playing here.

“As soon as I came here over a week ago, I already instantly felt so comfortable in these courts and knew that I could play some great tennis and I’d be dangerous in the draw.”

The 33-year-old, a US Open finalist in 2009 and 2014 who was handed a wild card into this tournament, will face world No. 433 Jennifer Brady in the third round on Friday.

Wozniacki is currently ranked 623rd following her long absence from the game.

The last time she defeated a top-20 ranked opponent was at the 2018 WTA Finals in Singapore when she took down then world No. 5 Kvitova.

Five years later, their 15th meeting ended with the same outcome.

In another match, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek also moved into the third round but not without a fight, taming feisty Daria Saville, who had warned she had the game to make the defending champion uncomfortable.

After a 6-0, 6-1 rout of Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson in her opening match, Swiatek did not look as at ease as she was made to work for a 6-3, 6-4 win over the 322nd-ranked Australian spark plug.

“I just felt like I kind of prevailed, because that match wasn’t easy,” said the Pole, who next meets the player she describes as her best friend on the WTA Tour, Slovenian qualifier Kaja Juvan.

“I’m just happy to be in the third round. For sure I want to improve some stuff, because I did some unforced errors.

“It’s just the beginning of the tournament, so for sure I work on some stuff.” AFP, REUTERS