Carlos Alcaraz to miss French Open title defence due to wrist injury

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will miss the May 18-June 7 French Open to nurse a wrist injury he picked up at the Barcelona Open earlier in April.

– Carlos Alcaraz will not be defending his French Open title at the May 18-June 7 event after tests on his injured wrist revealed he would not be ready in time, the world No. 2 said on April 24.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion picked up the injury in the first round of the Barcelona Open earlier in April before withdrawing from the tournament.

Scans showed the issue was more serious than initially thought, after which he also withdrew from the Madrid Open. The Spaniard, 22, said he would also skip the Masters tournament in Rome.

“After the results of the tests carried out today, we have decided that the most prudent thing is to be cautious and not participate in Rome and Roland Garros, while we wait to assess the evolution to decide when we will return to the court,” Alcaraz said.

“It’s a complicated moment for me, but I’m sure we’ll come out stronger from here.”

Alcaraz was aiming for a third straight title at Roland Garros having also won in 2024. He beat current world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the marathon final of 2025 which lasted five hours and 29 minutes.

This leaves four-time Major champion Jannik Sinner as the red-hot favourite for the men’s singles title.

The 24-year-old Italian, who had defeated Alcaraz to claim the Monte Carlo Masters on April 12 and return to the top of the world rankings, has yet to win the clay-court Major.

On April 24, Sinner advanced to the second round of the Madrid Open by coming from behind to beat Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 6-7 (6-8), 6-1, 6-4.

In the women’s draw earlier in the day, there was a battle of two “Elenas” with Elena Rybakina widely expected to beat the less-heralded Elena-Gabriela Ruse easily in her opener.

Instead, the Australian Open champion was made to suffer before winning 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in a second-round match that lasted 2hr 28min.

Big-hitting Kazakh star Rybakina was her unusual self as she managed only three aces – Ruse had two. She was even down 3-1 in the third set and seemingly headed for elimination. However, her fighting spirit got her over the line.

Rybakina came to the Spanish capital on the back of winning the Stuttgart title last week and it could just be a one-off that she did not play well.

She has now won 37 of her last 42 matches and the statistics show she is tough to beat even on her bad day.

“It was a very difficult match. Today I basically survived,” Rybakina admitted on court. “It wasn’t my greatest performance but Gabriela played really well.” REUTERS, AFP