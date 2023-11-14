Carlos Alcaraz falls to Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev tops Andrey Rublev at ATP Finals

TURIN – Alexander Zverev battled back from a set down to beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 6-4 at the ATP Finals on Monday, as Daniil Medvedev won 6-4, 6-2 in a Russian derby against his friend Andrey Rublev.

Germany’s Zverev, a two-time winner at the year-ending tournament, put on a powerful display to see off world No. 2 Alcaraz, who is not on top form after returning from injury at the end of October.

Zverev is tough opposition on hard courts like the one at the Pala Alpitour in Turin.

He made full use of his height and power in the Red Group clash to see off Alcaraz, who looks far from being the ageless Novak Djokovic’s chief competitor for the title.

The 26-year-old Zverev rattled off 16 aces and was broken just once an impressive win in which he hit more winners and made significantly fewer unforced errors than the out-of-sorts Alcaraz.

“In the beginning of this year, I was nowhere near at his level,” said Zverev.

“I’m just happy to be back at the level where I’m competitive with those guys, where I feel like I can win.

“I feel like I can compete for tournaments again.”

Wimbledon champion Alcaraz has struggled with lower back and left foot problems which had kept him out of action since the Shanghai Masters in early October until the Paris Masters.