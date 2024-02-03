Capuozzo out for Italy clash with England

Ange Capuozzo is out of the Italy side to face England in their Six Nations opener this weekend due to illness, the country's rugby federation announced on Friday.

Capuozzo is suffering with gastroenteritis and the wing will be replaced by Lorenzo Pani in the starting team for Saturday's game, while Edoardo Iachizzi, who had been selected among the replacements, is out with a shoulder injury.

Italy have now named uncapped flanker Alessandro Izekor and centre Federico Mori as replacements.

Italy team: 15-Tommaso Allan, 14-Lorenzo Pani, 13-Ignacio Brex, 12-Tommaso Menoncello, 11-Monty Ioane, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Alessandro Garbisi, 8-Lorenzo Cannone, 7-Michele Lamaro, 6-Sebastian Negri, 5-Federico Ruzza, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 3-Pietro Ceccarelli, 2-Gianmarco Lucchesi, 1-Danilo Fischetti.

Replacements: 16-Giacomo Nicotera, 17-Mirco Spagnolo, 18-Giosue Zilocchi, 19-Andrea Zambonin, 20-Alessandro Izekor, 21-Manuel Zuliani, 22-Stephen Varney, 23-Federico Mori. REUTERS