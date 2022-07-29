Captain's Ransom can rise to the occasion

RACE 1 (1,600M)

There should be very little between (8) GENTLEMAN'S WAGER and (11) SILVANO'S TIMER with little more than a head between them when they last met. However, Silvano's Timer won first-up on the Polytrack and, given his earlier issue, this surface could be more to his liking. (2) LOOK FOR HOUNDS won a cracking good race when making his KZN seasonal debut, beating Silver Operator. He switches to the Polytrack and travels an extra 200m but should be right there. (6) REUNION made sudden improvement when fitted with pacifiers for the first time. If he takes to the Polytrack, he can threaten.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(6) GOBSMACKED looks to be one of the better bets on the card. Johan Janse van Vuuren's filly has won both starts at a canter and looks well above average. She started at cramped odds at her second start and made short work of the Mike de Kock-trained (9) TAYOOBA, who franked that form with a three-length romp. The opposition is a little stronger and Gobsmacked could face her biggest threat in (1) TOTALLY ROCKS. She took time to shed her maiden but, since being fitted with a tongue-tie, she is unbeaten and romped to a comfortable win at Hollywoodbets Scottsville. She has a plum draw and should make a race of it. (2) ANTIGUA NIGHT strikes as a possible upset chance. She was far from disgraced in a Grade 2 feature when trying the turn for the first time. That experience should hold her in good stead.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

Tough race. (5) MERCANTOUR comes with solid Highveld credentials and is by far the most accomplished runner in the field. His only recent defeat came when trying 1,400m for the first time but he has won three of his last four. In opposition again today is (3) RIDGERUNNER, who pushed Mercantour all the way to the line at their last meeting and was well supported in the market. He can turn the tables. (4) FORMAGEAR won well over course and distance on debut and was far from disgraced from a wide draw in the Grade 2 Golden Horseshoe last time out. He is drawn better and does appear to have further scope for improvement. (7) MAGIC TATTOO found it tough going from a wide draw on the Polytrack last time. He won well enough before that to suggest a money chance.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(14) AMEENA made amends for her one defeat when finishing strongly to land the Grade 2 Golden Slipper in a strong field. However, Glen Kotzen's filly has pulled the worst marble at gate 14. But she did finish off well and the extra 200m could be a blessing. Runner-up that day was the unfancied (12) WOODLAND RETREAT. She, too, was making late progress but she also has a tricky draw. Also on the wrong end of the draw is (11) ROCK THE FOX. Was a revelation when sent over a mile last time, cantering home by five. She does have more to do. (1) CANADIAN SUMMER was run out of it late over 1,300m last time and the stretch to 1,600m should suit. She also has the best of the draw to enhance her chances.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(9) COUSIN CASEY has been a revelation since being tried over ground and is unbeaten in his last three, including the Grade 2 Golden Horseshoe run from a wide gate. He has drawn another wide gate but, given the ease of his last win, he still appeals. The runner-up that day, (2) ROYAL VICTORY arrived on the scene late at odds. He shed his maiden over the course and distance at the second time of asking. (1) QUANTUM THEORY shed his maiden in feature company and followed up with an even more impressive performance. The trip will hold no fears and he has a plum draw.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(3) CAPTAINS RANSOM was disappointing in the Grade 1 Brentford FC Garden Province Stakes. There is no doubting her ability as she showed a blinding turn of foot when winning the Grade 1 SA Fillies Sprint down the Scottsville straight. Can bounce back. (2) BIG BURN finished runner-up to (8) MASTER ARCHIE in the Grade 1 Computaform Sprint and was just over a length back to Captain's Ransom in the SA Fillies Sprint. Master Archie had no answer to (10) WILLIAM ROBERTSON when last they met and Corne Spies' runner franked that form before a disappointing effort from a wide draw in the Grade 2 Post Merchants. (5) ALESIAN CHIEF is a bull of a horse who enjoyed the extra furlong when winning the Grade 1 Golden Horse Sprint. Could prove to be the one to beat.

RACE 7 (3,200M)

(4) NEBRAAS' recent form under jockey Richard Fourie has been outstanding, winning the Highveld's top staying race, the Gold Bowl and Pinnacle Stakes race over 2,400m. He should strip at his peak. (5) BLACK THORN is unbeaten in two starts since finishing behind Nebraas in the Gold Bowl and kept finding all the way to the line to win the 3,000m Gold Vase at Greyville. Grade 1 SA Derby winner (7) ARAGOSTA stayed on strongly to claim victory. Although he goes the two miles for the first time, he gives the impression that he will stay the distance comfortably.