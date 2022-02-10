Captain Of Grit in flowing form

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(10) POTTINGER looks the one to beat in a moderate line-up. He needed his first run as a gelding. (7) HOUSE MASTER was blowing last time and should improve. (1) ARLINGTON ACTION and (4) RISHAAN'S BOY could fight it out for minor money. (5) BULLETIN (blinkers on) and (11) SATOSHI can improve and figure on board.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(1) FENNEC FOX won on debut and, despite a slow start, finished a close third in her next start. She should contest the finish. (4) FLOWERBOMB and (10) NATIONAL STAR were friendless in the betting on debut but ran on nicely to finish second in their respective races. Both could come on in heaps. Watch first-timer (6) LITTLEMARYSUNSHINE.

RACE 3 (1,500M)

(9) DEFENDER OF RIGHTS was heavily backed but had to settle for second again. He could be third-time lucky. (1) FASHIONIGMA never got into it after a long break last time but is capable and must be respected. (4) PINK DIAMOND comes off a rest and has done well fresh before. (3) CROWN PLAZA is not going to Hollywood but could get into the money.

RACE 4 (1,700M)

(10) SYBARIS is having her peak run, has drawn well and will appreciate the extra distance. (1) DAME OF FLAMES found problems in her post-maiden but could get back on track. (4) SERGEI ran below form last time but races fresh and could feature. (6) ANATURA and (12) LIGHT WARRIOR are more for the shortlist.

RACE 5 (1,700M)

(1) CAPTAIN OF GRIT won full of running to exit the maiden ranks and looks to have a lot more to offer. (7) GOLDEN TUNE could get into the action if covered till late. (8) LIGHT OF THE MOON needed her last run and could get into the money. (5) CASTLE OF GLASS improved with blinkers and could go on. RACE 6 (1,200M) (10) VEROLINA got her just reward on the fourth time of asking. She looks sure to go on. (7) BABY DONT HURT ME won well after a rest and could follow up. (9) LAST SONG races for her new yard after a lengthy layoff. Respect. (1) GLOWTORIA is cherry-ripe and could feature.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(4) LOOK YOURSELF is running well and should be at peak fitness. (1) NOBLE SNIPER races in new surroundings and could go in again. (3) FREEDOM OF CHOICE claims 4kg and could need it. He cannot be ignored. (2) IMBEWU could get into the action if given a chance early. Others will be looking for quartet money.

RACE 8 (1400M)

(4) WAQAAS loves this track and, with 4kg off his back, could chalk up a seventh victory. But this is a difficult race so proceed with caution. (2) EURO CENT beat (6) MOYA WA LALIGA by a length recently and it could get close on 1kg difference. (15) SOUND OF HOUNDS was not highly fancied on debut but finished strongly to score. He will enjoy the extra distance.