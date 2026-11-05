Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Capilla set for France debut as Galthie names team to face Fiji

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v England - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - March 14, 2026 France head coach Fabien Galthie before the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Nov 5 - Uncapped loose forward Esteban Capilla could make his France debut off the bench after being named in the matchday 23 by coach Fabien Galthie for Saturday's Nations Championship fixture against Fiji in Lyon.

• Antoine Dupont will captain the side from scrumhalf and partner Romain Ntamack in the halfback pairing

• Yoram Moefana and Kalvin Gourgues form the centre pairing, with livewire Louis Bielle-Biarrey and English-born Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang on the wings and Theo Attissogbe at fullback

• Maxime Lamothe starts at hooker alongside props Jean-Baptiste Gros and Sipili Falatea in the front row, while Florian Verhaeghe and Mickaël Guillard form the lock pairing

• Francois Cros starts at number eight, with loose forwards Cameron Woki and Paul Boudehent also selected

• Former Sevens player Capilla earns his place in the squad after an injury on Wednesday to Oscar Jegou

• France also face South Africa on November 13 and Argentina eight days later, ahead of the Nations Championship finals weekend

Team: 15-Théo Attissogbe, 14-Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, 13-Kalvin Gourgues, 12-Yoram Moefana, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont (captain), 8-François Cros, 7-Paul Boudehent, 6-Cameron Woki, 5-Mickaël Guillard, 4-Florian Verhaeghe, 3-Sipili Falatea, 2-Maxime Lamothe, 1-Jean-Baptiste Gros

Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Jefferson Poirot, 18-Regis Montagne, 19-Charles Ollivon, 20-Tom Staniforth, 21-Esteban Capilla, 22-Maxime Lucu, 23-Emilien Gailleton REUTERS