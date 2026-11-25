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Nov 25 - Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada named Niccolo Cannone as captain and made five changes to his starting side for Friday's Nations Championship 11th-place playoff against Fiji at Twickenham.

• Giacomo Nicotera has captained the side in the absence of injured Michele Lamaro, but with the hooker dropped to the bench, lock Cannone will wear the captain's armband

• Tommaso Di Bartolomeo replaces Nicotera in the starting XV, where prop Marco Riccioni retains his spot after he replaced late withdrawal Simone Ferrari for last weekend's 21-16 loss to Fiji

• Federico Mori replaces Paolo Odogwu in the centre while Paolo Garbisi is back at flyhalf after Domingo Miotti picked up an injury on his Italy debut against Fiji

• Enoch Opoku Gyamfi makes his first start for Italy, coming in at number eight for the captain's brother, Lorenzo Cannone, who is named among the replacements

• The other change is lock Federico Ruzza in for Alessandro Ortombina

• Italy lost all six group matches to finish bottom of the Northern Hemisphere section, while Fiji took last place in the Southern Hemisphere after picking up their first points of the competition in the win over the Italians

Team: 15-Tommaso Allan, 14-Ange Capuozzo, 13-Federico Mori, 12-Leonardo Marin, 11-Monty Ioane, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Stephen Varney, 8-Enoch Opoku Gyamfi, 7-Manuel Zuliani, 6-Ross Vintcent, 5-Federico Ruzza, 4-Niccolo Cannone (captain), 3-Marco Riccioni, 2-Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, 1-Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16-Giacomo Nicotera, 17-Ivan Nemer, 18-Ion Neculai, 19-Andrea Zambonin, 20-Lorenzo Cannone, 21-Alessandro Ortombina, 22-Alessandro Fusco, 23-Paolo Odogwu REUTERS