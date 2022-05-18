Canford Lights will shine brightly over 1,400m

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(9) YELLOWPORSCHEROAD found only one better on debut. If smarter this time, which is likely, he is going to be hard to beat.

(2) CHARLIE CROKER has shown pace in his three starts. He needs to do more but could earn some money. The rest of the field is made up of first-timers, so keep an eye on the betting.

(3) GREEN FALCON is probably the one to watch.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(3) COUNTRY TIME did not show much on debut. But she exhibited good pace in her next start and could go one better.

(8) SILVER SCREEN showed pace on debut and was not disgraced when fifth. She could earn some money.

(9) STAR IN WINTER seems unreliable and is a tough ride. But she clearly has a winning chance.

(10) TRIP TO BARBERTON looks the next best.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) CANFORD LIGHTS has improved. Having shown he has no problem with this distance, he is the one to beat.

(4) LAST STORM was slowly away on debut and did not show much. He did a lot better in his second start and was not too far behind rival Canford Lights.

(6) PAS DE NOM was not disgraced when runner-up last time. But he is badly drawn this time.

(12) TOTHEMOONANDBACK improved in his second start and has a place chance.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

(1) NAUSHON is clearly better than his last run suggests. He deserves respect.

(2) TIN CUP was not beaten far last time. From a good draw, he has to be considered.

(3) AENEAS has improved. With blinkers added, he could make it.

(4) SPIRIT OF SILVANO, (5) ELECTRIC WARRIOR, (6) DOUGLAS and (7) GUY ALEXANDER will be in the mix.

RACE 5 (2,400M)

(1) EXCEEDER is in good form and looks overdue another win. The right one in this small field.

(2) COUP DE MAIN has been unreliable. But he is suited to this distance and has to be respected.

(3) FLY OVER and (4) THEFUTUREISBRIGHT have some form. They could be involved in the finish again.

(5) THOUSAND SHIPS is improving and is coming off a nice maiden win. He could be the biggest threat to Exceeder.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

(1) WALK OF FAME does not win very often. But she ran a nice third last time and must be considered, although many runners also hold winning form.

(2) DAD'S CATCH usually gives her best and is quite at home over this course and distance.

(3) LA FOLIE DOUCE is improving and has a big winning chance. Trainer Andre Nel has a couple of runners and the best could be (4) FUSILLADE. The filly looks to be better than her rating and has a winning chance.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(2) MISS GREENLIGHT won well over this course and distance in her penultimate start. She found the shorter trip a bit sharp last time but was doing good work at the finish.

(3) PERFECT TRUST is unreliable and is better over a bit further. But she is clearly not out of it.

(5) POLAR WORLD, (9) BONIKA and (11) LITTLE DOE are in good form. They are candidates for the novelty bets.

(13) FLY TO RIO is a lively outsider who must be given some consideration.