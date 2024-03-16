Canes, Reds and Chiefs fill vacuum left by winless Crusaders

Wellington Hurricanes lead the way with the Queensland Reds and Waikato Chiefs chasing hard after four rounds of Super Rugby Pacific with the implosion of the Canterbury Crusaders leaving a fresh look at the top of the standings.

The Hurricanes are the only unbeaten side in the competition after their 14-10 win in Christchurch on Friday that condemned the Crusaders, title-winners for the last seven seasons, to four straight losses for the first time in 28 years of Super Rugby.

The Reds, whose only blemish came in a golden point overtime loss to the Hurricanes, kept their place at the front of the chasing pack with a thumping 53-26 win over the Melbourne Rebels, while the Chiefs smashed Fijian Drua 46-29 on Saturday.

The Hurricanes lead the standings on 17 points with the Reds two behind and the Chiefs a further point back. The Brumbies and Auckland Blues are on 13 points each.

Flanker Kaylum Boshier scored two of the Chiefs' six tries as they withstood an early storm from the visiting Drua in Hamilton to take a 24-17 halftime lead before pulling away in the second period.

Drua centre Iosefo Masi bagged a brace of tries in the first half as they threatened another upset following a 20-10 victory over the Crusaders last week, but Chiefs flyhalf Damian McKenzie inspired his side's second-half attacking verve.

Scrumhalf Cortez Ratima, wings Daniel Rona and Etene Nanai-Seturo, and fullback Shaun Stevenson also crossed for the home team.

"There were probably a few stages there where we got a bit too loose with ball in hand but it's awesome when we can get some of those plays to come off. It's pretty nice to watch," Chiefs captain Luke Jacobson said.

Prop Ofa Tuʻungafasi and fullback Zarn Sullivan scored tries as the Blues edged New South Wales Waratahs 12-10 in Sydney, the home side struggling with their discipline in a game of fine margins.

The Waratahs conceded 15 penalties, but were not punished with shots at goal by wayward visiting flyhalf Stephen Perofeta, who struggled to find his range and managed a single conversion.

When debutant replacement hooker Jay Fonokalafi went over for a try late in the game the Waratahs gave themselves a chance of victory, but had to settle for a losing bonus-point.

The ACT Brumbies earlier notched up another win for Australian teams over New Zealand opposition when they raised their game in the second half to beat the Otago Highlanders 27-21 in Dunedin.

Flying winger Corey Toole scored his fifth try of the season just after halftime to put the Brumbies ahead but it was not until Lachlan Lonergan went over the line on the back of a rolling maul in the 77th minute that the win looked assured.

The Reds proved too strong for the crisis-hit Rebels in Melbourne on Friday with openside flanker Fraser McReight again outstanding in leading a forward effort that laid the platform for victory.

Playing rugby of great precision, the Reds ran in five tries to build a 33-7 lead at the break and added three more in the second half to snuff out home hopes of a comeback.

"It was a game we targeted to really stay on track," said new Reds coach Les Kiss.

"Some things to work on but to win on the road by 53 points, that isn't bad."

Western Force have played some good attacking rugby this season but made a litany of errors as they slumped to a 0-4 record after a 22-14 loss to the improving Moana Pasifika in Perth on Friday night.

Pasifika winger Kyren Taumoefolau scored a long-range try off a lineout move in the 48th minute to put the visitors 19-7 ahead and William Havili banged over a penalty from 55 metres eight minutes from time to extend the cushion.

The Crusaders are the only other winless team in the competition but coach Rob Penney said there would be no panic at the club as they prepare for a trip to Eden Park to face the Blues next week.

"We made some improvements this week, we'll make some improvements next week, that's what we'll keep doing, keep building," he said. REUTERS