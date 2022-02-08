Cancer survivor battles from 'no muscles' to title

BEIJING • Three years ago, Max Parrot was in hospital fighting cancer. Yesterday, he won the men's snowboard slopestyle gold at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The Canadian, who said chemotherapy left him "at zero per cent" when he was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2018, beat home favourite Su Yiming to win gold with a score of 90.96.

"Exactly three years ago, I was lying in a hospital and I had no energy, no muscles, no cardio," said Parrot, who announced in July 2019 he was cancer-free.

"It was the hardest moment of my life and to be standing here three years later at the Olympics again, doing my passion, laying down the best run I've ever done and winning gold - it's insane."

Parrot said he "felt like a lion in a cage" when he was undergoing treatment for cancer, just months after winning silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

But he ran wild when the competition began yesterday in the Chinese capital, overtaking American defending champion Redmond Gerard for the lead with his second run.

The Canadian had stiff competition from 17-year-old teenage tyro Su, who thrilled the small but enthusiastic crowd with his high-flying antics.

But in the end, it was Parrot standing on top of the podium, joined by silver medallist Su on 88.70 points and another Canadian, Mark McMorris, in third on 88.53.

"I used to take life for granted and I don't any more," said Parrot, who will attempt to complete a golden double in the Big Air competition next week.

"Every time I strap my feet on my snowboard, I appreciate it so much more than before."

On his next move, Parrot, who had the Canadian flag draped around him, said he would first take a break.

"I'll probably take some down time at home, because the past few years was so much hard work," he added.

"I'm only 27 years old, so it would definitely be possible to be at the next Olympics (in Milan)."

Despite finishing second on the podium, Su was still the big winner in the hearts of locals.

A former child actor, he had a role in the epic Chinese action movie The Taking of Tiger Mountain at the age of eight before deciding to focus on snowboarding.

Su's silver was China's first medal in men's snowboarding, marking him out to be an upcoming star with just six appearances on the World Cup circuit.

His exploits blew up yesterday on Chinese social media, where his name was trending with at least 640 million views and Su is open to making a return to the silver screen one day.

"I had a dream to compete in snowboarding and also to be an actor - I think that's really cool," he said. "I want to put these two things together and make something new, something different.

"It's a dream come true, for sure. It's my first time at the Olympics, and in my hometown.

"I'm so happy to put my runs down today and share the podium with my idols."

Parrot has no doubt Su will be taking over his mantle in the future, saying: "At the first competition of the year, I saw his tricks and I thought, 'Whoa, he's really pushing it to the next level.

"He's only 17 so he has so much in front of him, and I have a lot of respect for him."

