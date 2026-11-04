Straitstimes.com header logo

Canada will not let Russians compete at ice hockey tournament, says Carney

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ottawa had earlier condemned a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to allow Russians to compete in International Ice Hockey Federation events.

Ottawa had earlier condemned a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to allow Russians to compete in International Ice Hockey Federation events.

PHOTO: REUTERS

OTTAWA – Canada will not let skaters from Russia or Belarus take part in the world junior ice hockey championships that are due to start in December in the Canadian province of Alberta, Prime Minister Mark Carney told reporters on Nov 3.

Canada, a major international backer of Ukraine in its war with Russia, has already condemned a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to allow Russians to compete in International Ice Hockey Federation events.

The world junior championships are due to run from late December to early January.

“While Russia and Belarus are supporting this illegal, unjustified, horrific war in Ukraine, as long as that’s going on, there will be none of those athletes competing for their countries in Canada,” he said.

“So, if you’re asking specifically about the world juniors, the Russians will not be there,” he told a televised press conference at the end of a summit in Antigua.

Earlier on Nov 3, national ice hockey federations in Norway, Denmark, Sweden and the Czech Republic said they would refuse to play Russia at 2027’s men’s Ice Hockey World Championship in Germany. REUTERS

More on this topic
Sports chiefs face losing battle to keep sport separate from politics
Russia to host 2030 world weightlifting champs in Olympic federation first
See more on

Hockey

Canada

Russia

Ukraine

Wars and conflicts

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

中文版 (beta)

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.