Can Singapore host an Asian Games or a World Cup?

Synopsis: Every fourth Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times dives into a sports topic and tackles the hard questions with its guests on Hard Tackle.
A Fifa World Cup or perhaps a Commonwealth Games being hosted in Singapore in the future have been discussion points in the last month.
In early October, it was reported that Indonesia were in discussions with Australia about a possible joint bid to host the 2034 World Cup along with Malaysia and Singapore. This ultimately came to nothing officially as Saudi Arabia were the sole bidders.
But more recently, at its general assembly held in Singapore, the Commonwealth Games Federation spoke up the possibility of Singapore being future hosts.
Sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan is joined by former CEO of Sport Singapore Lim Teck Yin and Singapore Aquatics president Mark Chay as they discuss if Singapore is capable of hosting a major sporting event in the future.
Highlights (click/tap above):
3:22 What do cities and countries stand to gain from hosting sporting events
8:57 How Singapore became hosts of World Aquatics Championships and what it involves
14:00 Was Singapore ever a viable host for a World Cup?
16:50 Mark Chay and Teck Yin weigh in on whether Singapore can play hosts to major sporting events
21:15 Will cost be a concern for hosting major events
Read more: https://str.sg/ixWG
---
