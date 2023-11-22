Can Singapore host an Asian Games or a World Cup?

In early October, it was reported that Indonesia were in discussions with Australia about a possible joint bid to host the 2034 World Cup along with Malaysia and Singapore. This ultimately came to nothing officially as Saudi Arabia were the sole bidders.

But more recently, at its general assembly held in Singapore, the Commonwealth Games Federation spoke up the possibility of Singapore being future hosts.

Sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan is joined by former CEO of Sport Singapore Lim Teck Yin and Singapore Aquatics president Mark Chay as they discuss if Singapore is capable of hosting a major sporting event in the future.

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:22 What do cities and countries stand to gain from hosting sporting events

8:57 How Singapore became hosts of World Aquatics Championships and what it involves

14:00 Was Singapore ever a viable host for a World Cup?

16:50 Mark Chay and Teck Yin weigh in on whether Singapore can play hosts to major sporting events

21:15 Will cost be a concern for hosting major events

Read more: https://str.sg/ixWG

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Amirul Karim & Eden Soh

Edited by: Amirul Karim

