Can I still swim, play golf amid tighter measures from today?

Singapore returns to phase two (heightened alert) today, but fret not sports enthusiasts, you are still able to exercise and stay active.

The Straits Times looks at what activities are allowed even as the country implements tighter measures to battle the pandemic.

Q: Can I go for my gym class?

A It depends. Only low-intensity sports and physical activities with masks on at all times are allowed at indoor sports and recreation facilities such as gyms and fitness/exercise/dance studios, including those operated by commercial enterprises, country clubs, golf clubs, private apartments, condominiums and charities. The activity has to cease immediately if any participant removes his or her mask.

Q: What about martial arts or combat sports studios?

A They can remain open if activities offered are modified and all participants and instructors are masked at all times. This includes keeping total grappling time to no more than 15 minutes per session. Common equipment like punching pads, bags and dummies and the use of boxing rings are not allowed, while weight, strength or resistance training and cardio training of any form are also barred.

Q: What about large outdoor group sports and physical activity classes?

A If everyone keeps their masks on, multiple groups of two are allowed, up to 30 participants or the capacity limit of the venue, whichever is lower. There must be no intermingling between groups at all times and they must remain 3m apart.

If masks are not worn, only two persons, including the instructor, are allowed.

Q: Can I still go swimming?

A Yes, as an individual or with only one other person.

Q: How about sports like badminton, basketball and table tennis?

A Yes, in a group of no more than two persons. If playing indoors, masks must be worn at all times. They may be removed only during strenuous activity outdoors, in a group of no more than two persons.

Q: Can I play golf?

A Yes, but you must wear a mask if you are in a four-ball flight comprising two groups of two persons. If masks are not worn, only a two-ball flight is allowed.

Q: Can I exercise at public gyms and sports halls?

A No, all ActiveSG gyms, sports hall and squash facilities are closed until Aug 18. All ActiveSG studios are also closed unless they offer low-intensity physical activities.

Q: Are mass participation sports events allowed to proceed?

A Mass runs, open-water swims, cycling and triathlon events can proceed with up to 50 participants without the need for pre-event testing. With pre-event testing, up to 100 participants (in waves of up to 50 persons) are allowed per session, with different sessions adequately separated by time to avoid the congregation of participants at the venue and its vicinity.

No spectators are allowed and measures must be in place to prevent the spontaneous gathering of onlookers at such events.