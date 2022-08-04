Campbell flies flag with Gold

LONDON • For blazing a trail for plus-sized athletes, Emily Campbell was named one of the two flagbearers for the England team at last week's opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

At last year's Tokyo Olympics, she became the first woman to win a weightlifting medal for Britain at that level when she took silver in the +87kg category.

Campbell has also earned two golds at the past two European Championships, but what she is equally passionate about is getting sports brands to make clothing for bigger women, as well as being a role model for mixed-race British athletes.

Unsurprisingly, the 28-year-old, who sports coloured hair in tribute to her English and Jamaican background, received the biggest cheers at the National Exhibition Centre and she blitzed the competition en route to winning the +87kg event, improving on her +90kg bronze at the 2018 Games.

She lifted a personal best of 162kg in the clean and jerk for a Games-record score of 286kg, three heavier than her Olympic score, with Samoan Feagaiga Stowers second and Australia's Charisma Amoe Tarrant third.

It was double joy for England after Evie Richards put a "terrible year" behind her to storm to Commonwealth gold in yesterday's mountain bike race, finishing well ahead of Australian Zoe Cuthbert and South Africa's Candice Lill.

"I've had a terrible year," the 25-year-old said. "From being world champion last year, this year has gone to shambles. I had a bad back in February and this is the first race with no pain, no tears. Just to finish a race, it sounds silly, but it's such a special moment."

On Tuesday, Jacob Kiplimo raced to victory in the 10,000m as the track and field programme got under way. The Ugandan made light of the absence of two-time world 10,000m champion and world-record holder Joseph Cheptegei by destroying his compatriot's Games record at the Alexander Stadium.

Kiplimo, who took bronze at the recent World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, celebrated with a dance after crossing the line in 27min 9.19sec, ahead of Kenya's Daniel Ebenyo and Kibiwott Kandie.

He extended Uganda's domination in the 10,000m, with the country's athletes winning at every Games since Melbourne 2006.

The first Commonwealth 3x3 basketball competition also came to an end on Tuesday with England beating Australia in the men's final while Canada beat the hosts in the women's gold-medal match.

