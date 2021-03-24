Campaign to shape future of athletics

LONDON • World Athletics (WA) is launching an innovative plan asking for everyone connected to and interested in the sport to play a part in moulding its long-term future via a massive worldwide survey.

Termed the "Global Conversation", the sport's world governing body wants to consult federations, athletes, coaches, officials, fans, meet directors, partners and also the media to plan a road map for how the sport will look from 2022 to 2030.

"I think this a great moment to have this conversation to see where we are and how we can be more relevant," WA president Sebastian Coe said.

Athletics is the No. 1 Olympic sport and in all its forms has more participants than any other.

But there is a perception of a disconnect between the elite level, where the confusing Diamond League series struggles for TV audiences, performances are clouded by controversial shoe technology and doping cases undermine the sport's credibility, and recreational running where participation has never been higher.

"I want to encourage everyone who cares about athletics to contribute their views during this process," Coe added.

"We are the most accessible and democratic sport - everyone can run and we have more people running than ever before.

"So we need to say: 'We are a really good tool here. We're not just a sport that produces Usain Bolt, you've got millions of people inspired to want to run'."

The process began on Monday with a two-month period of global consultation titled Your Voice, Our Future.

The results will be collated and presented to the sport's Council with a view for eventual approval at November's Congress.

The "Global Conversation" will comprise two online surveys - one to be completed by the member federations and the second by any person interested in the sport of athletics and wishing to contribute to its future direction.

The stakeholder survey, which will be individually tailored to each interest group, will primarily be distributed through the member federations.

It will request responses to questions on a range of topics including the perception of athletics, participation in the sport, governance, development, innovation, fan engagement, social campaigning and partnerships.

The process is being overseen by the World Plan Working Group, which comprises seven council members, chaired by American former triple-jump world record-holder Willie Banks, assisted by the Sports Business Group at Deloitte.

Coe also feels the sport can play a greater role in improving the global health picture and, as the world emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic, wants to ensure that athletics is "part of the conversation" at government level.

"At this moment, of all moments, there is an unbelievable opportunity for our sport to play a much bigger role than just elite competition, world records, etc," said the two-time Olympic 1,500m champion and head of the London 2012 Games.

"How can we boost the immune systems of those socially and economically hard-hit communities?

"Around 50 per cent of most populations are now physically inactive and that's a massive albatross hanging over global economies."

