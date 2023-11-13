Camilo Villegas captures Bermuda title for first PGA Tour win since 2014

BERMUDA – As Camilo Villegas ended a nine-year PGA Tour title drought by winning the Bermuda Championship on Sunday, he credited the “energy that kept building up” and his “little one up there watching”.

The Colombian, 41, was referring to the support he received on the British island territory and his 22-month daughter Mia, who died of cancer in 2020.

Villegas had fired six birdies to card a six-under 65 to finish at 24-under 260 at Port Royal Golf Course. In the process, he overtook Swede Alex Noren, the leader of each of the first three rounds, who had to settle for second spot by two shots after a final-day 68.

“Tough to put in words right now, but wow, what a ride, man,” Villegas said. “You know what, I love this game. This game has given me so many great things, but in the process, it kicks your butt. Life has given me so many great things and in the process it kicks my butt, too.”

Villegas’ last PGA Tour win came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2014. He entered last week’s World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico ranked No. 752 in the Official World Golf Ranking and rocketed to No. 318 when he tied for second, his best result of the season until Sunday’s victory.

More importantly, Villegas leapt to 75th in the FedEx Cup Fall series, ensuring he will finish inside the top 125 to retain full PGA Tour status for the 2024 season. That was a long shot two weeks ago, when he sat at No. 223.

“I felt the energy, it kept building up,” he said. “Everybody here on the island was great and just rooting me on.”

Villegas, who looked skywards after capturing his fifth PGA Tour trophy, then paid tribute to Mia, who died two months before her second birthday due to tumours on her brain and spine.

“I believe in energy and I’ve got my little one up there watching it, smiling – she’s where she needs to be after a long fight,” he added.

In a nod to last week’s victor in Mexico, South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen, who was playing while his terminally ill best friend was on his mind, Villegas added: “I know what he’s going through. I saw it with my daughter.

“It was just meant to be. He said it, playing for a different reason other than just a trophy and it was his time, it was his time. We hung in there.

“And here I am. I guess it was my week to be. Everything came out very good. I was very patient throughout the week and ended up winning by two.”

Villegas had started the day one shot behind Noren. He made six birdies without a bogey on his final trip around Port Royal, sinking three straight from the third to fifth holes and another at the par-five seventh.

Noren made three birdies over his first seven but tripped up with consecutive bogeys at the ninth and 10th holes, giving Villegas the outright lead at 22 under. Villegas would not let it out of his grasp, adding birdies from holes No. 15 to 17 to seal the deal.

Noren, 41, has won 10 times on the DP World Tour but was seeking his first PGA Tour victory. He admitted that he made “a few wayward shots on the back nine” and just could not match Villegas on the final day.

Germany’s Matti Schmid (67) finished third at 21 under and China’s Carl Yuan (66) was fourth at 20 under. They moved into the Nos. 120 and 125 positions in the FedEx Cup Fall, respectively, with one event remaining this week at the RSM Classic in Georgia.

Australia’s Adam Scott (67) and Ryan Moore (69) tied for fifth at 19 under. Stewart Cink, 50, shot a 69 on Sunday and placed seventh at 18 under, by far his best finish of the season. REUTERS, AFP