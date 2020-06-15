Calvillo catches the Eye in her 1st UFC flyweight bout

Cynthia Calvillo kicking Jessica Eye in their flyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex on Saturday night. American Calvillo shook off a slow start to control her compatriot on the ground and secure victory via unanimous decision in the main event in Las Vegas. Calvillo (9-1-1), who moved up a weight class and was in her first five-round fight, had just a few weeks to train for the fight. Eye (15-8) landed several jabs to control the first round, giving Calvillo a small cut on the nose. But Calvillo proceeded to put on a grappling show to win the non-title fight.