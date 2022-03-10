Calls grow for more sporting sanctions

LONDON • Ministers from 37 nations signed a joint-statement on Tuesday calling for additional sporting sanctions to be imposed on Russia and Belarus following the invasion of Ukraine last month.

The statement, organised by the British government, followed a virtual summit convened by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston last Thursday. France, Germany, Japan, Australia, Canada and the United States are among the other signatories.

"Russia's unprovoked and unjustifiable war of choice against Ukraine, enabled by the Belarusian government, is abhorrent and a flagrant breach of its international obligations," the statement said.

"Respect for human rights and peaceful relations between nations form the foundation of international sport."

The statement also called for Russia and Belarus not to be permitted to "host, bid for or be awarded any international sporting events".

It said any ban should also be extended to individual athletes selected by Russian and Belarusian administrators, as well as teams or cities "effectively representing" the states like major football clubs.

Welcoming the recent decision by the International Paralympic Committee to ban both countries' athletes from the ongoing Winter Games in Beijing, the statement added: "These restrictions should be in place until cooperation under the fundamental principles of international law has become possible again."

Earlier on Tuesday, sport's top court said the Football Union of Russia (RFU) had lodged appeals against the suspension of Russian national teams and clubs from all Fifa and Uefa competitions.

The RFU is asking the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a stay of execution for the suspensions, to allow Russia to play in a World Cup 2022 play-off against Poland scheduled for March 24.

CAS said it had initiated two separate arbitration procedures involving global football governing body Fifa and European counterpart Uefa respectively, as well as 15 national federations which have refused to play against Russia.

The court added it would give further information on the proceedings in the next few days, once it had ruled on each decision the Russians are challenging.

Fifa officials are reported to be privately anxious about the case, knowing that they may not have the legal standing to kick Russia out of the World Cup.

Fifa also said later on Tuesday it had agreed, in a "spirit of solidarity", to Ukraine's request to postpone their World Cup play-off against Scotland this month. The teams were set to play at Glasgow's Hampden Park on March 24 in a play-off semi-final which will now be staged in June.

Separately, tennis' former world No. 1 Andy Murray has said that he would donate his prize money won from tournaments this year towards aid efforts for children affected by the war in Ukraine.

Two million people - mostly women and children - have now fled Ukraine, according to the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR.

"Over 7.5 million children are at risk with the escalating conflict in Ukraine," Murray, who is an ambassador for Unicef UK, tweeted.

"It's vital education continues, so Unicef is working to enable access to learning for displaced children, supporting the rehabilitation of damaged schools, together with replacement equipment and furniture. I'm going to be donating my earnings from my prize money for the rest of the year."

The ATP, WTA, ITF and the four Grand Slams said that they would make a joint-donation of US$700,000 (S$953,400) in aid of humanitarian relief and to support Ukraine's tennis federation.

The PGA Tour also on Tuesday announced its involvement in a joint-effort involving many leading golf organisations around the world aimed at helping children.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said the money raised through the Golfers For Ukraine initiative - over US$316,000 so far - will be directed to Unicef's efforts on the ground in Ukraine.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS