Call to restrict rugby subs to injuries

LONDON • Four-time British and Irish Lions coach Ian McGeechan is among a number of rugby greats who have warned that lives could be lost unless the sport reduces the number of substitutions allowed in a game.

In an open letter to governing body World Rugby, the Scot and fellow 15-a-side 1970s stars Willie John McBride, Gareth Edwards, Barry John and John Taylor cited former Lions skipper Sam Warburton's statement two years ago that someone "will die during a game in front of TV cameras" if nothing is done.

At present, teams can replace eight players per match for either injury or tactical reasons.

But the quintet's letter - also signed by consultant surgeon John Fairclough - has called on World Rugby to change the sport's laws so substitutions are for injuries only, a move that would outlaw the use of tactical replacements which unleash fresh players into a game against tired opponents.

They believe four injury substitutions per match would be sufficient. "It would be grossly negligent to allow the status quo to continue," the letter said.

"Rugby Union was conceived as a 15-a-side game for 30 players. With the current eight substitutes per side, many of whom are tactical 'impact players' or 'finishers', this can and often does stretch to 46.

"This shapes the entire game, leading to more collisions and in the latter stages, numerous fresh 'giants' crashing into tiring opponents."

The authors also lamented that a call by World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont, himself a former England and Lions captain, for a trial law allowing only injured players to be substituted had not yet been enacted. "In January 2020, he expressed his concern that 'rugby had become a game for big people' and backed a trial law whereby players could only be replaced if injured," they wrote.

"Sadly, more than 18 months later World Rugby has done nothing... So, no more empty words, we call upon Sir Bill to act now in the profound hope that Sam Warburton's words do not become prophetic."

Player welfare and particularly the consequences of head injuries, have become key topics of concern in rugby, as in a number of sports.

Several former rugby players, including England's 2003 World Cup winning hooker Steve Thompson - are taking legal action against World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union for brain damage they claim they suffered during their careers.

Separately, first-half tries by Cobus Reinach and Aphelele Fassi led a much-changed South Africa to a scrappy 32-12 bonus-point victory over Argentina on their return to the Rugby Championship in Nelson Mandela Bay on Saturday.

