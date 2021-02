SINGAPORE - Every time Leslie Lee steps into a night market or funfair, the deadeye heads straight for the dart game stalls and feels bullish. More often than not, the 33-year-old leaves within minutes with one of the biggest plush toys prize, which he would give to his wife, or kids in the vicinity.

Chuckling, he said: "Sometimes, the staff have to call their manager out to supervise me, and usually, I'm allowed to win just one grand prize per day."