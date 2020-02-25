Bullish Jones fires warning to Wales

LONDON • England coach Eddie Jones has predicted his side will be "10 per cent better" against Wales after ending Ireland's Grand Slam bid with a 24-12 win in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Sunday.

His players were a commanding 17-0 ahead at the interval thanks to tries from fly-half George Ford and full-back Elliot Daly.

Those scores were both converted by captain Owen Farrell - the son of Ireland coach Andy - with the centre also adding a penalty in what was arguably England's best 40 minutes since their World Cup 19-7 semi-final victory over New Zealand last year.

"We played with a lot of control, we read the conditions well, read the referee well and at half-time, if it was a cricket game, we could have declared," said Jones.

England lost their championship opener away to France, the only side that can complete a Grand Slam, in what was their first match since being beaten 32-12 by South Africa in the World Cup final.

But Sunday's success, which saw England replacement Luke Cowan-Dickie score a second-half try in between efforts from Ireland's Robbie Henshaw and Andrew Porter, has revived their Six Nations hopes.

England welcome reigning champions Wales, smarting from a 27-23 home defeat by France, to Twickenham when the championship resumes on March 7.

"We took another step up today and we'll take another step up when we play Wales," said Jones. "We know every time England play Wales, it's the biggest game there's ever been, so I don't expect next Saturday week to be any different.

"We're just fitter, we're able to play with more intensity and we will be better against Wales."

On the Welsh, who are coached by Wayne Pivac, he added: "They are playing a bit differently, dangerous with the ball when they go forward."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE