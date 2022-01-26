Bulletproof will be on target

RACE 1 (1,000M)

2 Special M is chasing back-to-back wins. He has hit his potential nicely and his rise looks far from over. Race experience and winning form can carry him a long way.

3 Stoltz has done little wrong. He pairs favourably with Zac Purton and is coming to hand in Hong Kong very, very quickly.

7 Like That slots in light. He draws favourably and on his day he has a sharp turn of foot. 1 Namjong Sings has claims. He will be finishing fast from the rear.

RACE 2 (1,650M)

9 Gorgeous Inheritor closed rapidly first-up this campaign to grab fourth. He has his fair share of talent and looks ready to win.

3 Daily Beauty is competitive. He is down to a winnable mark now. The question is the wide gate. It will make things difficult. 1 All You Know is also stepping away off a suitable rating.

6 Happy Jai Jai is chasing back-to-back wins. Joao Moreira sticks aboard and gate two gives him his chance once more.

RACE 3 ( 1,200M)

6 Sunny And Gold is unlucky not to already be a winner. He has gone close on a number of occasions and, with even luck from gate two, he shapes as the one to beat.

5 Oriental Amigo slots into a similar category. The strong booking of jockey Vincent Ho commands respect.

2 Mission Smart has shown flashes of ability at times. He has his share of ability but race-fitness might be against him.

12 Raging Blaze should get a nice run from the middle draw.

RACE 4 (1,650M)

10 Mister Arm is a winner in the grade below. Still, he did well last start in this grade and it would not surprise to see him at his best. Expect he gets every opportunity close to the speed under Vagner Borges.

9 Chater Pins will give them a head start. He is racing well and a first win looks close.

4 V Chevaliers loves the course and distance. He is a threat off this handicap.

6 Courageous Knight is coming to hand. Gate two gives him his chance in a tough contest.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

7 Bulletproof narrowly missed last time. Purton hops up and once again he gets his chance. He is the in-form horse of the field.

2 Dr Winning has come to hand of late. He is a winner already in this grade and he pairs favourably with Moreira. 6 Toycoon is still without a win. Do not discount as his turf form - albeit not equal to his dirt form - is still good.

3 More Than Enough gets the chance to reverse his form. This course and distance are suitable.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

11 Mega Bonus is racing well. He got off the mark well two starts ago and, if he can offset the tricky gate, he remains the one to beat. He just needs a clean run close to the speed.

3 Wind Speeder is coming to hand. He did well in a muddled race last start. Expect further improvement.

2 Triple Triple is capable. He gets his chance and does appear fit. 8 Regency Star draws favourably. He is a threat from gate two with Alexis Badel engaged.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

10 Star Of Wuyi

rattled home last time but was slightly unlucky at the end. He is on an upward trajectory and, with a clean run, he can finish ahead of them. The light weight is ideal.

3 Forte can improve again with one run under his belt. The booking of Purton warrants respect.

8 Pretty Queen Prawn is coming to hand. Gate six and the engagement of Jerry Chau has him commanding some respect.

4 Scotch Tycoon roared home for an almighty win at long odds last start. He will contest the finish.

RACE 8 (1,650M)

10 Oscar Glory lost narrowly in a tight finish last start behind Navas Two. This is the right form - especially with that horse winning again. He is the one to beat.

4 Invincible Missile is after back-to-back wins. He is holding his condition.

11 Sky Forever chased hard for a close-up second last time. He is improving with each run.

1 Maldives has drawn favourably. Gate one is ideal for Purton to get the best out of him.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

12 H Z Tourbillon trialled very well. He showed ability early on and he should be favoured by a quick tempo. He looks wound up to perform first-up with the light weight.

1 Astrologer is already a two-time winner from four starts. He has the talent but has to contend with a hefty impost.

2 Decisive Twelve is better than his record lets on. Expect him to be in the thick of things.

5 A Smile Like Yours is next best. He should get the right run from gate five.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club