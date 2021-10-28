Building body confidence

Singapore Gymnastics unveiled a new set of body confidence guidelines yesterday in a move to help gymnasts, their families, coaches and staff better understand the subject of body image and how it affects individuals.

It hopes that the guidelines - which comprise four main pillars - can help tackle the risks of poor body image, eating disorders and mental health issues in the sport.

The four pillars are: Everyone has a role, language and communication matters, supporting positive nutrition, and safety in tracking growth and development.

The association stressed that prevention and early intervention across whole groups and organisations is key to developing a shared understanding of what best supports athletes.

Its general manager Karen Norden said: "These guidelines are the cornerstone of promoting a balanced daily training environment where the athletes' health and well-being are paramount.

"We all know in the current landscape there is a lot of talk about body image and sport. Singapore Gymnastics wants to take the lead on this important topic and feel it is our responsibility to educate the community as a whole on how we can work together so athletes have a positive body image for life."

The guidelines come at a time when gymnasts worldwide, emboldened by the Netflix documentary Athlete A and the #GymnastAlliance movement, are breaking their silence about the culture in a sport that has tolerated the abuse of athletes.

National gymnasts Leah Chew and Nadine Joy Nathan welcomed the new guidelines, acknowledging that the aesthetic nature of gymnastics often results in athletes feeling pressured to lose weight.

Being in leotards and having everyone's attention on them during competition adds to the fear of "looking fat", said Nathan, and this problem can worsen as athletes' bodies change during puberty.

Last year, former gymnast Kathryn Chia spoke up about her experience, revealing the extremes she went to in order to maintain a lean and trim figure.

"We were all expected to fit into a certain mould, that was that of a 'typical gymnast's body', regardless of our genetics and different body types. It was not uncommon, even as teenagers, to be weighed, which led to many of us being incredibly conscious of food in general," said Nathan, who represented Singapore at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games and is a three-time SEA Games medallist.

Chew, 19, and Nathan, 21, noted that body image issues can affect athletes in the long term, even when their sporting careers are over. Both believe the guidelines will help steer the focus away from athletes' appearances and create a healthier environment for them to train and compete in.

Chew, who took part in the 2019 SEA Games, said: "More knowledge on body confidence and body image will be shared on how one can help themselves or help others who suffer from (poor) body image, and that can help foster and boost a supportive community."

Supporting the release of these guidelines, Dr Jamie Lye, the National Youth Sports Institute's head of sports nutrition, noted that bodily changes faced by youth athletes undergoing puberty "may leave them vulnerable to poor body image and eating disorders".

She said: "These guidelines help create a supportive environment for youth athletes to navigate their bodily changes and build a positive body image."

Singapore Gymnastics will also be conducting body resilience workshops for coaches and athletes in the high performance pathway. It also rolled out a new nutrition programme earlier this month and launched a psychology programme last year.

Sport Singapore has also ramped up its efforts to create a safe sporting environment for athletes, appointing over 260 trained safeguarding officers for its partners.

The Safe Sport Commission was launched in 2019 to clamp down on harassment and misconduct against athletes.

Summary of the key guidelines

The four main pillars of Singapore Gymnastics' new body confidence guidelines:

Everyone has a role: All can play a part in creating an environment where athletes feel positively about their bodies. This includes being open to having conversations about body image and being aware of signs of negative body image.

Language and communication matters: These emphasise avoiding comparisons and appearance-based comments and giving feedback with kindness and respect.

Supporting positive nutrition: Conversations about food and eating should be positive, nutrition advice should be delivered only by an experienced sports dietitian.

Safety in tracking growth and development: Assessments should be conducted with a clear rationale; monitoring of a gymnast's body, including weight and height should be conducted only by an experienced and certified anthropometrist - after education has been provided and consent from gymnasts and a parent obtained.