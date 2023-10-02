Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin makes NFL regular-season return after cardiac arrest

NEW YORK – Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered a heart-stopping blow in an National Football League game last January, played against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in his first regular-season contest since the incident.

With a sellout crowd of home supporters at Highmark Stadium in New York cheering, Hamlin made his emotional regular-season comeback on kick-off coverage in the first quarter of a 48-20 triumph over the Dolphins, completing an emotional nine-month journey back to the gridiron.

“Good to have you back, No. 3,” the Bills posted on social media, with a short video clip of Hamlin in a pre-game workout.