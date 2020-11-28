Buddies, let's do it all the way again

RACE 1 (1,000M)

9 Super Axiom has shown plenty of ability in his trials. He can make his presence felt on debut.

8 Romantic Trove also caught the eye at the trials and deserves forgiveness for his debut ninth.

2 Amazing Rocky's debut third was impressive. He can be competitive if he replicates that run.

7 Rhapsody is limited but is a winner already. Do not discount.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

12 Blazing Partners' best run this season came over this course and distance. He looks ready to win.

3 Nuremberg can go forward from the good gate and stick on for some prize money.

1 Destin has the big weight but steps down to Class 5. Champion jockey Zac Purton will be aboard.

10 Adonis has apprentice Jerry Chau's 7lb (3.2kg) claim and the advantage of an inside gate.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

6 Resolute is a smart, lightly raced dirt winner this term. With Gate 1, he can snag another.

3 Victory In Hand is only a small horse but he seems to have plenty of ability.

4 Jade Phoenix is worth including as his trials on the dirt have been sound.

11 Star Superior is next best with no weight to carry.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

2 Czarson is a three-time runner-up. This is his race to lose with Purton taking over riding duties.

8 Gunnar led all the way to an easy 41/4-length victory last start. He will try to do the same.

1 Utopia Life, a last-start Class 3 winner, can roll forward from the good draw. Chance.

7 All For South has done well in both of his starts. He bears close watching.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

13 Righteous Win can pinch this by leading with no weight on his back from the inside draw.

10 Master Hero impressed with a debut second a fortnight ago. Joao Moreira has taken over the ride.

2 Glorious Lover has the ability. It is just a matter of putting it together.

7 Leading Fortune can be fighting for the prize money from the good draw and his solid form.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

10 Winning Steed has found his groove, following a close-up fifth last time. He is a top chance.

2 Kasi Farasi can roll forward from the good draw with the apprentice's weight relief.

7 Mercurial merits consideration. He narrowly missed last start.

8 Robot Warrior is third-up and looks ready to peak.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

1 Buddies will roll forward from Gate 1 and try to make all the running, like he did last start in the Panasonic Cup. Chau's 7lb claim will come in handy.

11 Lucky Express ran on well for second in the Panasonic Cup. He will relish the step-up to 1,600m.

12 Sky Darci is looking for his third consecutive win. He is on the up.

10 General's Delight is better than his recent record suggests. He can figure.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

4 Big Fortune gets a handy weight relief and Gate 5, which should give him every opportunity.

1 Lockheed finally got off the mark at his 24th attempt last start. He has come right and can do it again.

11 Beluga is a two-time winner from four starts. The only concern is the wide gate.

10 Juneau Park is a two-time winner from seven starts. The draw suits.

RACE 9 (1,600M)

14 Chevalier Prince returned in excellent order first-up with a narrow defeat over the course and distance. He should be fitter.

2 Perfect To Great grabbed second last time. He is capable of going one better.

1 Mr Aldan's last run on the dirt was too bad to be true. He is better than that.

7 Awe is able and has had the benefit of two runs.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

6 Healthy Happy looks to have come on from his debut win. He just needs to handle the extra 200m.

3 Shadow Hero is a dual Australian Group 1 winner who is making his long-awaited debut.

12 Water Diviner is a five-time winner. He needs a lot to go his way but is proven in this grade.

7 Beauty Rush led throughout last time. He has drawn Gate 1 in his bid for back-to-back wins.