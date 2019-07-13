Buddies in peak form

RACE 1 (1,800M)

4 Good Runners Way looks ready to step up to the 1,800m trip. 12 Celebration is down to his mark.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

7 Whisky Knight has been knocking on the door. The 1,200m suits. 6 Richcity Fortune will find the front and try to lead all the way.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

4 Pearl Champion is a course-and-trip winner this season. Big chance. 8 Free View should have improved following a recent trial.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

5 Super Kin is suited to the 1,200m. 3 Monkey Jewellery comes into this following his last-start second.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

10 My Winner is getting close. 4 Care Free Prince will lead.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

2 Sunny Power likes the 1,800m. 10 Bullish Glory is down in ratings.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

7 Ballistic King has shown steady improvement at his last two starts. 1 Hello Beauty is in excellent form.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

10 Harmony Victory closed in for an eye-catching third last start. 5 Good Standing should go close. 4 Ka Ying Star will go all the way.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

13 Little Wise Man's best is up to this. 6 Good Beauty is racing in excellent form and could very well deliver. 7 Rickfield deserves respect.

RACE 10 (1,600M)

2 Buddies has won three of his last four starts. He's in best form. 6 Cordyceps can finish on top with the right run. 3 Arcada is in career-best form.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

6 Thanks Forever suffered his first loss last start but can bounce back. 5 Mr So And So flashed home last start for a close second. Can go one better. 11 Glorious Spectrum

is an improving type. Should relish the 1,400m.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club