Buccaneers officially re-sign veteran LB Lavonte David

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially re-signed veteran linebacker Lavonte David on Friday.

David, 34, will suit up for his 13th season in 2024 with the franchise that drafted him in the second round in 2012.

Terms were not disclosed, but previous reports said the longtime team captain agreed to a $9 million deal.

"Lavonte continues to stand the test of time and play at an exceptionally high level year after year, so it was never a question that we wanted to bring him back as the heart and soul of our defense," said Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht. "The example he sets and the leadership he brings have been vital to our success as a team. It is extremely rare to have a player producing at such a high level for going on 13 years now, but Lavonte plays with a passion and a love of the game that shows no signs of slowing down."

David started 15 games and registered 4.5 sacks and 134 tackles in 2023. It was his 10th season with triple-digit tackles.

An All-Pro selection in 2013 and a Pro Bowler in 2015, David has 33.5 sacks, 12 interceptions, 28 forced fumbles and 18 fumble recoveries in 181 games (all starts).

