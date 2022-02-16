Brutal cold heats up issues for organisers

ZHANGJIAKOU • Sub-freezing temperatures have continued to cause logistical problems for the organisers of the Beijing Olympics, with races being brought forward to avoid the evening chill.

Yesterday's biathlon relay was switched to an afternoon start, as have the two cross-country relays today.

The temperature in the mountain resort of Zhangjiakou reached -23 deg C for Monday night's aerials final and cross-country events, which are usually cancelled if the temperature hits -20 deg C.

The International Biathlon Union moved the start of yesterday's men's 4x7.5km relay to 2.30pm local time from 5pm due to concerns over gusting winds and temperatures.

Vetle Sjaastad Christiansen kept his cool as Norway roared back to pull off a stunning win following a sensational collapse on the final shoot by Russia's Eduard Latypov.

He crossed the line 27.4 seconds ahead of Quentin Fillon Maillet of France, with Latypov coming home 17.9 seconds further back for a disappointing bronze.

Biathletes, who compete in a discipline that combines cross-country skiing and shooting, are especially vulnerable to the cold temperatures and high winds.

"They are generally racing in Lycra with long underwear underneath," US Biathlon chief executive Max Cobb said in an interview with Yahoo. "The wind blows right through that."

American Deedra Irwin and Hanna Sola of Belarus are among the biathletes who have experienced the brutal weather.

"A lot of our races in central Europe have been quite warm," Irwin said in reports by multiple media outlets. "We haven't had that many races below 15 degrees in the past two or three years. I see that as a trend of the climate changing and winters getting warmer. We're a little out of practice for this, blustery, cold, frigid conditions."

Sola said: "We are putting on as many layers as we can, but still everything is freezing. It is cold for everyone."

Today's men's and women's cross-country team sprint finals, originally due to start at 7pm, will now begin at 5.15pm.

