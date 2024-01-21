Brook withdraws from England squad for tour of India

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v Pakistan - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 11, 2023 England's Harry Brook in action REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/FILE PHOTO
Harry Brook has withdrawn from England's squad for their tour of India due to personal reasons, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Sunday.

The ECB added that it would name a replacement for the right-hander in due course.

"The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time," the ECB said in a statement.

"In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space."

The five-test series against India begins in Hyderabad on Thursday. REUTERS

