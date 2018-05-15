Broadcast boon for table tennis

Live coverage of the best local table tennis action will soon be accessible on mobile devices after the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) signed a broadcast deal with Eleven Sports yesterday.

The three-year deal, worth $300,000, will see Eleven Sports produce content for the association's local competitions, which will be streamed live on Facebook.

STTA president Ellen Lee explained at the signing ceremony at Eleven Sports' studio at Media Circle that the decision to partner the broadcaster was driven by the wide reach of social media.

She said: "The deal will see us bring highlights of top local table tennis action to fans. This is a landmark partnership as it will see STTA action produced and broadcast globally where Eleven Sports has one million Facebook fans.

"This will help the STTA bring in new fans and audience and we are confident that it will benefit the sport, fans and sponsors.

"It is undeniable that Facebook has the power to spark interest and conversation. At the 2018 World Team Championships held in Halmstad, Sweden, more than one million fans viewed the match between Japan and a unified Korea (on the International Table Tennis Federation's Facebook page)."

For Eleven Sports, the decision to partner the STTA was an easy one to make as the association has a track record of success.

Its managing director Shalu Wasu said: "Table tennis has a glorious history in Singapore. It is one of the most popular sports here, it has been bringing in the medals and producing champion athletes."

The partnership will kick off with coverage of the Crocodile Challenge Cup, a tournament for primary school players which will be played from next Wednesday to Sunday.

Other competitions that will be shown by Eleven Sports are the Singapore Junior & Hopes Invitational Table Tennis Tournament, the Dr Ng Eng Hen-STTA Table Tennis Championships, the Lee Bee Wah-STTA Table Tennis Championships, the Char Yong Cup National Youth Top 10 Table Tennis Tournament, the Safra-STTA Table Tennis Championships and the National Table Tennis Grand Finale.

Apart from live competition coverage, Eleven Sports will produce pre-match and post-match content.

Beyond table tennis, Eleven Sports has the larger vision of becoming the go-to broadcaster when it comes to Singapore sports.

Wasu said: "Table tennis is very important to our strategy to become the home of local sports in Singapore.

"We have partnered NSAs (national sports associations) in football, hockey, floorball, netball and many more are in the pipeline.

"Hopefully, we can fulfil our role as the media partner to bring sports to the masses here.

"It's a win-win for all partners."