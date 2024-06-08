Briton Hinchliffe becomes first European to win US collegiate 100m

Updated
Jun 08, 2024, 07:32 PM
Published
Jun 08, 2024, 07:32 PM

Briton Louie Hinchliffe became the first European to win the men's 100 metres at the NCAA championships, clocking the ninth-fastest time in the world this year.

The 21-year-old won the U.S. collegiate title for the University of Houston in 9.95 seconds in Eugene, the fastest by a European athlete this season and ninth-quickest in the world.

"I got out hard and it was kind of level. My form probably wasn't the best, but I gave everything to get to that line," Hinchliffe told reporters.

Hinchliffe, whose coach at Houston is nine-time Olympic gold medallist Carl Lewis, will aim for a spot on TeamGB for the upcoming Paris Olympics at the UK Championships later this month. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top