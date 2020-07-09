British Gymnastics to probe abuse allegations

LONDON • British Gymnastics will conduct an independent review of serious allegations of abuse and bullying in the sport, the country's governing body said on Tuesday.

Media reports have cited a number of former national gymnasts who have suffered ill treatment by their former coaches.

Catherine Lyons, 19, a former British and European junior champion, said she was beaten with a stick and shut in a cupboard after crying during training at the age of 10. Lisa Mason, 38, who won a gold medal at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur, added that she was forced to train until her hands bled.

Francesca Fox, 28, who competed as a rhythmic gymnast at the 2012 London Olympics, also told ITV on Tuesday she was weight-shamed and ended up weighing herself up to 10 times a day.

The review will be conducted by Queen's Counsel Jane Mulcahy, with the announcement coming after the British Athletes Commission (BAC), which represents the country's Olympic and Paralympic athletes, called for a probe.

"The behaviours we have heard about in recent days are completely contrary to our standards of safe coaching and have no place in our sport," said Jane Allen, chief executive of British Gymnastics.

"The British Gymnastics Integrity Unit is set up to investigate all allegations when reported or identified by our national network of club and regional welfare officers.

"However, it is clear that gymnasts did not feel they could raise their concerns to British Gymnastics and it is vital that an independent review helps us better understand why so we can remove any barriers as quickly as possible.

"There is nothing more important for British Gymnastics than the welfare of our gymnasts at every level of our sport and we will continually strive to create a culture where people feel they can raise any concerns they may have."

In response, a spokesman for UK Sport, the government agency responsible for investing in Olympic and Paralympic sport in the UK, said: "These allegations are shocking and upsetting.

"There is absolutely no place for any sort of bullying or abuse in sport and anyone responsible for such behaviour must be held accountable, with support offered to those affected."

