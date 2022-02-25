British cycling star retires to coach national team

LONDON • Track cycling great Jason Kenny yesterday announced his retirement, with Britain's most successful Olympic competitor moving into coaching.

The 33-year-old has started work as British Cycling's men's podium sprint coach and is now in charge of several riders, who were his teammates until recently.

Kenny's seventh Olympic gold medal came in the keirin at the Tokyo Games last August, 13 years after his first in Beijing. He had intended to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the chance to coach the British squad was too good an opportunity to turn down.

"It wasn't an easy decision," said Kenny, who is now officially "Sir Jason" after being knighted in Britain's New Year Honours list.

"I genuinely wanted to carry on to Paris but I creak quite a lot these days. I always knew I wanted to go into coaching off the back of it, and this opportunity came along.

"I am a little bit sad to be honest because all I've known is riding and competing, but I'm quite excited to get stuck into the job."

Kenny will be replacing Scott Pollock, who served as the interim sprint coach following the dismissal of Kevin Stewart in November 2020.

He added: "This opportunity might not come again. If they got a good coach, they could be in the role for potentially 10 years, so I thought I'd go for it now... If I hadn't got the job I would have carried on (racing) in all likelihood."

Kenny previously quit after winning team sprint, individual sprint and keirin golds at the 2016 Rio Olympics, but reversed his decision a year later.

However, he insisted he was getting off the bike for good this time.

"Since I came back into it, I've really enjoyed it again. So this time I'm absolutely loving it, so now I'm going to quit," the Briton said.

Another reason for him to step away for good is his four-year-old son Albie.

"Athletes' days off are not really off - you're planning for the next day," Kenny said.

"It basically consists of not doing anything too arduous and fuelling right. You can't just go and play football with Albie or whatever. Now I think I'll have less time off, but I'll be able to enjoy it more."

Kenny is one half of one of British sport's most successful couples. His wife and fellow cyclist Laura Trott became Britain's most successful female Olympian when she won her fifth career gold with victory alongside Katie Archibald in the madison in Tokyo.

