British and Irish Lions to face joint Australia-New Zealand side on 2025 tour

SYDNEY – The British and Irish Lions will face a joint Australia-New Zealand side in an unofficial “fourth Test” on their 2025 tour, which will include matches against the Wallabies in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, it was announced on Wednesday.

The clash against an “Anzac XV” in Adelaide will be part of a nine-game visit that will also see the Lions, with players from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales, take on all five Australian Super Rugby sides.

“The British and Irish Lions tour is one of the great sporting festivals – it is a real landmark of Australian and world sport,” said Rugby Australia chief and former Wallabies legend Phil Waugh.

“It is an exciting fixture of matches all around the country with the Lions taking on our Super Rugby franchises, three massive Test matches, and a marquee match in Adelaide featuring a combined invitational Australia-New Zealand side.”

The official announcement called the Anzac clash “something of a fourth Test”, but it remains to be seen how many All Blacks and Wallabies front up.

A combined Anzac team last played in 1989, when they lost 19-15 to the Lions at Ballymore in Brisbane, but it was mostly Australians with just three New Zealanders taking part.

The game fell between New Zealand Tests against Argentina, and All Blacks players made individual choices about whether they would risk injury and play.

Sydney’s Stadium Australia and the Melbourne Cricket Ground were locked in for Lions Tests under long-term funding agreements and there had been speculation that the Adelaide Oval could be awarded the third.

Instead, it will host the “Anzac XV”, with Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium preferred.

The Lions’ last tour saw them in South Africa during the Covid pandemic in 2021, losing two games of the three-match Series under coach Warren Gatland when no fans were allowed in stadiums.

They only play Australia once every 12 years. When they last met in 2013, also a three-match series, the Lions won 2-1, also with New Zealander Gatland at the helm.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell is widely expected to succeed him for the 2025 edition.